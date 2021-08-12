Minnesota is becoming more diverse and saw a slight drop in the number of white residents for the first time in history, Census Bureau data released Thursday show.

The state's nonwhite population is driving Minnesota's overall population growth and these shifts are even more pronounced in the metro area. Minnesota's demographic changes over the last decade mirror population trends across the nation, which saw the white non-Hispanic population decline and the number of people living in urban areas increase.

Population growth across the country occurred almost exclusively in metro areas, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, said Marc Perry, senior demographer at the Census Bureau. Many counties outside of the metro saw stagnant growth or population declines.

Minnesota's total population climbed by more than 400,000 people over the past decade, to 5,706,494. The number of residents who identify as Black, Asian, Hispanic or two races accounted for much of the state's growth, while the white non-Hispanic population fell by slightly more than 1%.

All of Minnesota's 87 counties remain majority white, but the state's diversity index grew from 30% to 40%. The index measures the chances that two people, chosen at random, will be from different racial and ethnic groups.

The release of the new population numbers Thursday sets off a rush to complete the redistricting process, where states draw the political maps that will guide their elections for the next decade. Minnesota will battle over the boundaries of the state's eight congressional districts and 201 legislative seats. The Legislature is tasked with shaping the lines, but political clashes have long resulted in that responsibility being handed over to the courts.

Minnesota had the highest Census self-response rate in the nation, which helped the state narrowly cling to its eight seats in Congress despite seeing slower population growth that some other states. States in the West continued to be in the fastest growth category, while population increases slowed in Midwest and Northeast.

The Census numbers have political implications, and also determine how much money the government distributes to communities.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

MaryJo Webster and Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044