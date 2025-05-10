Sports

Celtics stick with Horford over Porzingis as starting center in Game 3 vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics are sticking with Al Horford as their starting center for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday, even though Kristaps Porzingis is available to play.

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 7:27PM

NEW YORK — The Boston Celtics are sticking with Al Horford as their starting center for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday, even though Kristaps Porzingis is available to play.

Porzingis has been fighting an illness and was limited in the Celtics' two losses to the New York Knicks in Boston. He didn't play after the second half of Game 1, then went just 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game that Porzingis, who began his career with the Knicks, would give it a go Saturday and see how he felt.

Porzingis missed eight games in the second half of the season with an illness that began as an upper respiratory infection that worsened. It's unclear if his struggles in this series are related.

Horford also has struggled in the series, shooting 4 for 17 overall and making just 1 of his 10 3-pointers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Sinner wins in return from doping ban before home crowd at Italian Open

After a wait of more than 100 days, Jannik Sinner still knows how to win a tennis match.

Sports

Bayern Munich celebrates Bundesliga title with last home win for Thomas Müller

Sports

Celtics stick with Horford over Porzingis as starting center in Game 3 vs. Knicks