Celtics star Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic with bone bruise in wrist

BOSTON — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as doubtful with a bone bruise in his right wrist for Game 2 of Boston's Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Tatum's designation was listed on the injury report released Tuesday. He injured the wrist in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 103-86 victory on Sunday.
With Boston leading 89-73 with 8:28 remaining, Tatum went up for a dunk and was hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to block it. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right side.
He stayed down briefly before eventually rising to his feet, clenching his right hand. After a video review by referees, Caldwell-Pope's foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Tatum subsequently missed the two ensuing free throws but remained in the game. He finished with 17 points, but was 8-of-22 from the field in 40 minutes of action.
Tatum said a postgame X-ray came back clean.
Asked about Tatum's status after the Celtics practiced Tuesday morning, coach Joe Mazzulla said the All-Star was limited, and day-to-day.
''He was able to do some stuff,'' Mazzulla said. ''He was sore after the game, has gotten a little bit better today. He was able to go through some on-court work and we'll go from there.''
Celtics veteran Al Horford, who briefly exchanged words with Caldwell-Pope after the foul on Sunday said Tuesday that he thought the foul on Tatum was excessive.