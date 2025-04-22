Celtics' Payton Pritchard wins the NBA sixth man of the year award

Payton Pritchard came off the bench and changed games for the Boston Celtics this season.
He was the only player in the NBA with more than 1,000 points in games that he didn't start. He set the league record for 3-pointers made by a backup. And the voters took notice of all that and more, picking the Celtics guard as the league's sixth man of the year this season.
Pritchard topped Detroit's Malik Beasley and Cleveland's Ty Jerome for the award. It's the fifth time that a Celtics player won the award: Kevin McHale claimed it in 1984 and 1985, Bill Walton in 1986 and Malcolm Brogdon won it in 2023.
''This is definitely an honor,'' Pritchard said during TNT's broadcast Tuesday night when the results were revealed.
And maybe fittingly, the award is named for another Celtics legend — John Havlicek.
''Payton is a baller — and his teammates know what they are getting every single day in terms of effort, care, and commitment,'' Celtics President Brad Stevens said in a statement released by the team. ''For him to be honored with the award named after the great John Havlicek is a credit to all that he brings to the table for our team.''
It's the first of this season's NBA awards to be announced, with others to be scattered over the coming weeks. The clutch player of the year award (Jalen Brunson of New York, Anthony Edwards of Minnesota or Nikola Jokic of Denver) will be announced Wednesday night and the defensive player of the year (Dyson Daniels of Atlanta, Draymond Green of Golden State or Evan Mobley of Cleveland) will be announced Thursday night.
The awards are voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.