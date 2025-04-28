Celtics, Knicks, Pacers can advance Tuesday in Game 5s, but Nuggets-Clippers is too close to call

NEW YORK — The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are on the verge of a second round that appears to be taking shape quickly in the Eastern Conference.
Nothing can be decided Tuesday night in the only game out West, where the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers might be nowhere near finished in a series that's too close to call as they play their Game 5.
The Celtics, Knicks and Pacers will all be on their home floors with 3-1 leads they took with road victories on Sunday. Teams have failed to advance with that lead only 13 times in NBA history, so all three are in good shape to return to the conference semifinals for the second straight year.
The defending champion Celtics, seeded second, and No. 3-seeded Knicks would set up the first playoff meeting between the longtime rivals since 2013. Boston needs one more victory over Orlando, while New York can finish off Detroit after pulling out a 94-93 victory in Game 4 after officials said they missed what should have been a foul call against Josh Hart on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 3-point attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining.
The No. 4-seeded Pacers can knock out Milwaukee, playing without Damian Lillard, for the second straight year. Cleveland, the top seed, was trying to complete a sweep of Miami on Monday.
''Everybody in the locker room knows what the deal is. We've got to go into Indiana, play some good basketball," Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously we don't have Dame. But the next guy's got to step up. We've got to do what we've got to do. Move the ball, play together, try to win the game and come back.''
The Nuggets and Clippers, on the other hand, might be going down to the wire.
They sure did on Saturday, when Aaron Gordon's dunk of Nikola Jokic's missed shot at the buzzer tied the series at 2-2. The Clippers had won Game 3 easily, but the other three games have been decided by three or fewer points.