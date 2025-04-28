Celtics, Knicks, Pacers can advance Tuesday in Game 5s, but Nuggets-Clippers is too close to call

What to Know: The Pacers look to eliminate Milwaukee for a second straight season after winning 4-2 last year. The Bucks have lost eight straight road playoff games, and the last five came at Indiana. Milwaukee is having to regroup without seven-time All-Star Lillard, who was helped off the court midway through the first quarter of the Bucks' 129-103 Game 4 loss at Milwaukee on Sunday. With or without Lillard, the Bucks have been unable to slow Indiana down in this series. Indiana has compiled at least 115 points in each of their three series wins and shot 60.2% in Game 4 with eight Pacers scoring in double figures. Six Pacers are scoring at least 12 points per game in this series, including Pascal Siakam's 22.3. Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 12.3 assists in this series and had 15 on Sunday. Antetokounmpo has 33.8 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game in this series, but he isn't getting enough help. Lillard's injury likely means a greater role for Kevin Porter Jr., who had 23 points and six assists off the bench Sunday.