Celtics' Jaylen Brown returns to face the Bucks after missing four games with a hip injury

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 7:26PM

MILWAUKEE — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is available to play Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing four games with a strained left hip flexor.

Brown had been listed as questionable on Boston's injury report, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said at his pregame availability that the three-time All-Star was available to play.

''No minutes restriction,'' Mazzulla said. ''He can run, jump, shoot, pass, cut. He's ready to go.''

Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in six games this season after being named the NBA Finals MVP last season.

The Bucks won't have Gary Trent Jr. available for a second straight game because of lower back spasms.

