Celtics in trouble down 2-0 against Knicks and say they 'have to win' Game 3 on Saturday

What to Know: Draymond Green's temper is something to watch as the series shifts to San Francisco's Chase Center for the next two games, given the Golden State forward was hit with his fifth technical foul of these playoffs and is two shy of an automatic suspension. Minnesota missed its initial 16 3-point attempts in Game 1 and finished 5 of 29, but the Wolves bounced back to shoot 50.6% overall and 16 for 37 on 3s in Game 2. Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotation went 14 deep as he tried various combinations to see who could fill the void with Curry out. Forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose role had diminished down the stretch and didn't play against Memphis in the play-in game or the regular-season finale, made his first eight shots and scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting in 26 minutes. He will surely be needed again along with Trayce Jackson-Davis after he made all six of his field goals and had 15 points and six rebounds.