Celtics in trouble down 2-0 against Knicks and say they 'have to win' Game 3 on Saturday

When the Boston Celtics left New York last month, they had just finished a season sweep of the Knicks that made it seem as if a postseason meeting would be a simple step on their climb back to the NBA Finals.
Now it's looking like the one that could trip them up.
In more trouble than they faced at any time last year, the defending NBA champions take a 2-0 deficit into Game 3 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, where ticket prices are soaring as fans hope to be in the building to see the Knicks try to close in on their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years.
''We have to go into Saturday's game and win the game,'' Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. ''That's just the way it is. We have to win.''
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied 1-1 in the other series that resumes Saturday in San Francisco, and they have the prime-time spot on ABC's schedule.
But with Stephen Curry on the sidelines and the Celtics on the ropes, the afternoon appetizer has become the main event.
Boston lost only three games all last postseason. Lose a third straight in this series, and the Celtics would need the biggest comeback in league history to continue their title defense. No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a series.
''The mentality is 0-0. Don't even focus on that,'' Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson said. ''Just focus on the next play, next quarter and don't look ahead. Don't look at anything, just try to focus on the task at hand and be present.''