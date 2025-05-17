Celtics have an uncertain future with Jayson Tatum's injury, huge payroll to confront

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics entered this season with hopes of ending the NBA's six-season drought without a repeat champion.
With a mostly unaltered roster led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they looked like a team poised to do it after romping through the regular season and posting their second straight 60-win season while earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
But it all thudded to the surface in the postseason, cemented by Boston's 4-2 conference semifinals loss to a New York Knicks team that it had previously dominated this season. The Celtics are now the sixth consecutive NBA champion to fail to make it out of the second round the following season.
Just as painful as getting dethroned at NBA champions was the devastating ruptured Achilles tendon injury to Tatum late in Game 4, which sidelined him for the final two games of the series. The 27-year-old is now staring at a rehabilitation process that will knock him out for most, if not all, of next season.
It casted a pall not only over the remainder of the New York series but has thrust the Celtics' future into uncertainty heading into the offseason. That sentiment was clearly on Brown's mind in the aftermath of their elimination as he tried to offer Boston's fans some hope.
''This journey is not the end. It's not the end for me. I look forward to coming back stronger. You just take this with the chin up,'' Brown said. ''I know, Boston, it looks gloomy right now obviously with JT being out, and us ending the year, but there's a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end.''
But it may not be that simple.
Boston's payroll this season put it over the salary cap and will make them a luxury-tax team for the third consecutive season. It means they will be hit with a ''repeater tax'' penalty for being over the cap threshold in three out of four seasons.