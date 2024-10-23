Celtics celebrate 18th NBA title with banner, rings and call from Tatum: "Let's do it again."

The Celtics then gathered where so many of their predecessors had and raised the ''2024 World Champions'' banner to the crowded rafters. Minutes later, they took the floor for the season opener against the New York Knicks and Tatum hit a 3-pointer to start the quest to become the first Celtics team to repeat since Bill Russell and John Havlicek won the franchise's 11th title in 13 years in 1969.