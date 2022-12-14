LOS ANGELES — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12 rebounds, but he also missed two free throws with 28 seconds left in regulation to allow the Celtics back into it. LeBron James scored 33 points in a memorable chapter of the famed rivalry between the 17-time champion teams dubbed "the two pillars of our league" by new Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

The rivals played a wild second half in which the Lakers rallied from an 81-61 deficit midway through the third quarter with a 45-12 surge. Boston then erased Los Angeles' 106-93 lead in the final 3:40 with a 17-4 run capped by Tatum's tying jumper with 17.8 seconds left.

Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 14 assists for Los Angeles, but he also missed three open jumpers in overtime while the Celtics pulled away with 12 consecutive points. In their first game back from a six-game trip, the Lakers lost for the fourth time in five games after an 8-2 stretch that breathed life into their slow-starting season.

James scored 22 points after halftime for Los Angeles, but Smart hit his fourth 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left to trim the Lakers' lead to 110-108.

Davis then bricked two free throws, echoing his miss on a potential winning free throw with 3.7 seconds left in regulation of what became an overtime loss for the Lakers at Philadelphia last Friday.

Tatum coolly tied it with his 14-footer near the baseline, and James missed a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.

Celtics: Al Horford missed his fifth straight game. He is expected back this weekend. ... Robert Williams remained out recovering from preseason knee surgery, but he is expected to make his season debut soon.

Lakers: James had the 516th 30-point game of his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most in NBA history. ... Dennis Schröder had two points and one assist against the Celtics, who signed him in the summer of 2021 after his negotiations to stay with the Lakers broke down. Boston traded the German guard to Houston last February, and he returned to the Lakers in September. ... Wenyen Gabriel missed his fifth straight game with a left shoulder sprain.

Celtics: Host Orlando on Friday.

Lakers: Host Denver on Friday.

