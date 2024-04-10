MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts Tuesday night, when the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot one.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, in the Bucks' 104-91 victory.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks shared the previous record of one attempted free throw in a game. The Bucks committed just four fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league history.
The two combined attempts shattered the previous record of 11, set on Nov. 10, 2019, when Indiana shot five and Orlando had six.
