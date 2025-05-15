Celtics back in New York for Game 6 days after Tatum's injury and try to tie series against Knicks

NEW YORK — A championship window seemed to be closing when the Boston Celtics left Madison Square Garden earlier this week.
Jayson Tatum had just been carried off the court with a season-ending injury minutes before the Celtics were pushed to the brink of elimination. The players were decidedly down.
The defending NBA champions are certainly not out.
They return to New York on Friday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, believing they can extend the series and the Knicks' 25-year wait to get back to the conference finals.
''It's win or go home at this moment, so none of us want to go home and so we understand it's only going to get tougher,'' Celtics guard Derrick White said. ''We haven't done anything yet. Just got to find a way to go to New York and win a game.''
Only 13 teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series. The Celtics are trying to do it without their leading scorer, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon late in the Knicks' 121-113 victory in Game 4.
''I know it's kind of easy to write things off. Obviously unfortunate what happened to JT. But we've still got basketball to be played,'' Celtics star Jaylen Brown said. ''I believe in this group, so don't count us out just yet.''
The Celtics rolled to a 127-102 victory on Wednesday and have led by at least 14 points in the second half of all five games. The Knicks rallied to win three of them, but the starters know they can't keep putting the team into a hole.