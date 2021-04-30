Dave Lee bid farewell with a little help from his friends.

The veteran broadcaster, who has hosted the WCCO Radio morning show for nearly 30 years, signed off Friday following a string of tributes from "mystery guests."

Family members, Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty were among those singing their praises during Lee's last show.

"You are the voice so many of us wake up to every single morning," said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. "We will miss that, but grateful to you — the whole state is — and what you've done for this community and will continue to do. Don't underestimate the impact you've had on so many of us for so many years."

Earlier in the week, Lee took calls from former Sen. Al Franken, conductor Philip Brunelle, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Twins manager Tom Kelly. Producers arranged the interviews in such a way that the host didn't know ahead of time who was on the other line.

Neil Young's "Long May You Run" played right before and after Lee made his final comments.

"The show was hopefully about Minnesota and what people needed to know, not the host," Lee said.

Lee announced his retirement plans in January. WCCO has yet to reveal who will become the new permanent host of the program.

