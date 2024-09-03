Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 8-14:

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey (''Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'') is 91. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 84. Actor Tom Ligon (''Oz,'' ″Another World'') is 84. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 82. Singer Jose Feliciano is 79. Actor Judy Geeson (''Mad About You'') is 76. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 74. Actor Amy Irving is 71. Actor Clark Johnson (''Homicide: Life on the Street'') is 70. Actor Kate Burton (''Scandal,'' ''Grey's Anatomy'') is 67. Director Chris Columbus is 66. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 66. Actor Colin Firth is 64. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 64. Actor Sean O'Bryan (''The Princess Diaries'' films) is 61. Actor Raymond Cruz (''Breaking Bad,'' ''The Closer'') is 60. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 59. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 58. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 58. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 56. Director Guy Ritchie is 56. Actor Johnathon Schaech (''To Appomattox,'' ″That Thing You Do!'') is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 52. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 50. Actor Jacob Young (''The Bold and the Beautiful,'' ″All My Children'') is 45. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 44. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 42. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 40. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 38. Actor Hannah Hodson (''Hawthorne'') is 23.