Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5:

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 95. Actor Felicia Farr (''The Player,'' ''Kotch'') is 92. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 83. Actor Lori Saunders (''Petticoat Junction'') is 83. Actor Clifton Davis (''Madam Secretary,'' ''Amen'') is 79. Actor Susan Sarandon is 78. Actor Armand Assante is 75. Actor Alan Rosenberg (''Cybill,'' ″L.A. Law'') is 74. Actor Christoph Waltz (''Inglourious Basterds,'' ″Water for Elephants'') is 68. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (''Coach,'' ″SpongeBob SquarePants'') is 67. Actor Kyra Schon (''Night of the Living Dead'') is 67. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 67. Actor Wendy Makkena (''Sister Act'' films) is 66. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 65. Keyboardist Gregg ''Hobie'' Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 64. Actor David W. Harper (''The Waltons'') is 63. Singer Jon Secada is 63. Media personality John Melendez (AKA ''Stuttering John'') is 59. Actor Jerry Minor (''Dr. Ken,'' ″Community'') is 57. Actor Liev Schreiber (''The Manchurian Candidate,'' ″Scream 2″) is 57. Actor Abraham Benrubi (''Men In Trees,'' ″ER'') is 55. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 54. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She and Him is 51. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 48. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War On Drugs is 46. Actor Dana Davis (''Franklin and Bash,'' ''10 Things I Hate About You'') is 46. Actor Phillip Glasser (''Hang Time'') is 46. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 46. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook (''Perception,'' ''Josie and the Pussycats'') is 45. Actor Jimmy Workman (''Addams Family Values'') is 44. Singer Jessica Benson (3LW) is 37. Actor Melissa Benoist (''Supergirl,'' ″Glee'') is 36. Actor Dakota Johnson (''Fifty Shades Of Grey'') is 35. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 33.