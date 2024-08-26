Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 1-7:

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 93. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 84. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (''Coach'') is 83. Singer Merald ''Bubba'' Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 82. TV personality Dr. Jan Pol (''The Incredible Dr. Pol'') is 82. Actor Jennifer Salt (''Soap'') is 80. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 74. Actor Judith Ivey is 73. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 73. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (''Welcome Back, Kotter'') is 71. Actor Khandi Alexander (''ER,'' ″NewsRadio'') is 67. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 64. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (''The Agency'') is 55. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,'' ″Game of Thrones'') is 55. Actor Ione Skye is 54. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 49. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 49. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 47. Actor Wes Bentley (''American Beauty'') is 46. Actor Max Greenfield (''The Neighborhood,'' ''New Girl'') is 45. Country singer Granger Smith is 45. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 44. Singer Beyonce' is 43. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 43. Actor Whitney Cummings (''Whitney'') is 42. Comedian Kyle Mooney (''Saturday Night Live'') is 40. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 38. Singer James Bay is 34. Actor Trevor Gagnon (''The New Adventures of Old Christine'') is 29.