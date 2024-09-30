Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 6-12:

Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 85. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 84. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 81. Author R.L. Stine (''Goosebumps'') is 81. Country singer Susan Raye is 80. TV personality Sarah Purcell (''Real People'') is 76. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 75. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 75. Singer Robert ''Kool'' Bell of Kool and the Gang is 74. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 71. Actor Michael Dudikoff (''American Ninja'') is 70. Comedian Darrell Hammond (''Saturday Night Live'') is 69. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (''Remington Steele'') is 68. Actor Kim Wayans (''In The House,'' ″In Living Color'') is 63. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin' Daddies is 61. Actor Ian Hart (TV's ''Dirt'') is 60. Singer CeCe Winans is 60. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 59. Actor Karyn Parsons (''The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'') is 58. Singer Teddy Riley is 58. Actor Emily Procter (''The West Wing,'' ''CSI: Miami'') is 56. Actor Dylan Neal (''Blood Ties,'' ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch'') is 55. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 54. Actor Martin Henderson (''Virgin River,'' ''Grey's Anatomy'') is 50. Actor Kristanna Loken (''The L Word,'' ''Burn Notice'') is 45. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 45. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 45. Actor Nick Cannon is 44. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV's ''Manifest'') is 44. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 39. Actor Angus T. Jones (''Two and a Half Men'') is 31. Actor Molly Quinn (''Castle'') is 31. Actor Bella Thorne (TV's ''Shake It Up,'' film ''Midnight Sun'') is 27.