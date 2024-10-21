Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 99. Anchorman Dan Rather is 93. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 87. Actor Ron Rifkin (''Alias'') is 86. Actor Sally Kirkland is 83. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray (''Caddyshack,'' ''SpongeBob SquarePants'') is 79. Actor Stephen Rea (''The Crying Game,'' ″V For Vendetta'') is 78. Actor Deidre Hall (''Days of Our Lives'') is 77. Journalist Jane Pauley is 74. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 67. Director Peter Jackson (''Lord of the Rings'') is 63. Drummer Larry Mullen Junior of U2 is 63. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 61. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 61. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 61. Actor Rob Schneider is 61. Country singer Darryl Worley is 60. Actor Mike O'Malley (''Yes, Dear,'' ''Glee'') is 59. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 58. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 57. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 55. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 54. Reality show host Troy Hartman (''Extreme Survival,'' ″No Boundaries'') is 53. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 51. Actor Piper Perabo is 48. Actor Brian Hallisay (TV's ''Revenge'') is 46. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV's ''Resurrection'') is 44. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (''American Pie'') is 44. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actor Justin Chatwin (''American Gothic'') is 42. Actor Holly Taylor (''The Americans'') is 27. Actor Danielle Rose Russell (''Legacies,'' ''The Originals'') is 25. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 24.