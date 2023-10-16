Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 22-28:

Oct. 22: Actor Derek Jacobi is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 85. Actor Tony Roberts is 84. Director Jan de Bont (''Twister,'' ''Speed'') is 80. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 80. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 78. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 71. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 71. Director Bill Condon (''Twilight'' films, ''Dreamgirls'') is 68. Actor Luis Guzman (''Code Black'') is 67. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 63. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 61. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 59. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 58. Actor Valeria Golino (''Rain Man,'' ''Hot Shots!'') is 57. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 56. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 55. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 55. Director Spike Jonze is 54. Rapper Tracey Lee is 53. Actor Saffron Burrows (''Boston Legal'') is 51. Actor Carmen Ejogo (''Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,'' ''Selma'') is 50. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (''Modern Family'') is 48. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Michael Fishman (''Roseanne'') is 42. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 40. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 38. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV's ''The Walking Dead,'' film's ''Straight Outta Compton'') is 35. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (''Stuart Little,'' ″Jerry Maguire'') is 33. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (''Medium,'' ''Eloise'') is 31. Actor Elias Harger (''Fuller House'') is 16.

Oct. 23: Director Philip Kaufman (''The Right Stuff'') is 87. Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 80. Director Ang Lee (''Brokeback Mountain,'' ''Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'') is 69. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 67. Singer Dwight Yoakam is 67. Director-actor Sam Raimi (''Spider-Man'' films) is 64. Singer ''Weird Al'' Yankovic is 64. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 59. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 57. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 57. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 55. Actor John Huertas (''Castle'') is 54. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 51. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 49. ''So You Think You Can Dance'' host Cat Deeley is 47. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 47. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV's ''In The Dark'') is 46. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 40. Former TV host Meghan McCain (''The View'') is 39. Actor Masiela Lusha (''George Lopez'') is 38. Singer Miguel is 38. Actor Emilia Clarke (''Game of Thrones'') is 37. Actor Inbar Lavi (''Imposters,'' ″Prison Break'') is 37. Actor Jessica Stroup (''90210'') is 37. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 33. Actor Taylor Spreitler (''Kevin Can Wait'') is 30. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV's ''Fosse/Verdon'') is 29. Actor Amandla Stenberg (''The Hunger Games'') is 25.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 87. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 84. Actor Kevin Kline is 76. Actor Doug Davidson (''The Young and the Restless'') is 69. Actor B.D. Wong is 63. Actor Zahn McClarnon (''Reservation Dogs,'' ''Hawkeye'') is 57. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 46. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 44. Singer Monica is 43. Singer-actor Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (''The Cheetah Girls'') is 40. Actor Tim Pocock (TV's ''Camp,'' film's ''X-Men Origins: Wolverine'') is 38. Rapper-actor Drake is 37. Actor Shenae Grimes (''90210'') is 34. Actor Eliza Taylor (''The 100'') is 34. Actor Ashton Sanders (''Moonlight'') is 28. Actor Hudson Yang (''Fresh Off The Boat'') is 20.

Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 95. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 79. Singer Taffy Nivert (formerly Danoff) of Starland Vocal Band is 79. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 76. Actor Brian Kerwin is 74. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 67. Actor Nancy Cartwright (''The Simpsons'') is 66. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 65. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 62. Actor Tracy Nelson (''Father Dowling Mysteries'') is 60. Actor Michael Boatman (''The Good Wife,'' ″Spin City'') is 59. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (''The Cleveland Show'') is 59. Actor Mathieu Amalric (''The Grand Budapest Hotel,'' ''Quantum of Solace'') is 58. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 55. Comedian Samantha Bee (''Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,'' ″The Daily Show'') is 54. Actor Adam Goldberg (TV's ''The Equalizer,'' film's ''Saving Private Ryan'') is 53. Actor Adam Pascal (''Rent'') is 53. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Actor Persia White (''The Vampire Diaries,'' ''Girlfriends'') is 53. Country singer Chely Wright is 53. Actor Leslie Grossman (''American Horror Story,'' ''Popular'') is 52. Classical violinist Midori is 52. Actor Craig Robinson (''The Office'') is 52. Actor Mehcad (muh-CAD') Brooks (''Supergirl,'' ″Desperate Housewives'') is 43. Actor Josh Henderson (''Desperate Housewives'') is 42. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 42. Singer Katy Perry is 39. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 39. Singer Ciara is 38. Actor Krista Marie Yu (''Dr. Ken'') is 35. Actor Rachel Matthews (''Frozen 2'') is 30.

Oct. 26: Actor Jaclyn Smith (''Charlie's Angels'') is 78. ''Wheel of Fortune'' host Pat Sajak is 77. Musician Bootsy Collins is 72. Actor James Pickens Jr. (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 71. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 71. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52′s is 70. Actor Lauren Tewes (''The Love Boat'') is 70. Actor D.W. Moffett (''Chicago Med'') is 69. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 67. Actor Patrick Breen (''Madam Secretary'') is 63. Actor Dylan McDermott (''The Practice'') is 62. Actor Cary Elwes is 61. Singer Natalie Merchant is 60. Actor Steve Valentine (''Crossing Jordan'') is 57. Country singer Keith Urban is 56. Actor Tom Cavanagh (''The Flash,'' ″Ed'') is 55. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (''The United States of Tara'') is 52. Actor Anthony Rapp (''Rent'') is 52. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (''Family Guy'') is 50. TV host Paula Faris (''The View'') is 48. Actor Florence Kasumba (''Black Panther'') is 47. Actor Jon Heder (''Blades of Glory,'' ″Napoleon Dynamite'') is 46. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 45. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (''Bob Hearts Abishola'') is 40. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 37. Actor Beulah Koale (''Hawaii Five-0'') is 32.

Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 84. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 81. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 74. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 74. Author Fran Lebowitz is 73. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 72. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 72. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (''Life Is Beautiful'') is 71. Actor Peter Firth (''That's Life'') is 70. Actor Robert Picardo (''The Wonder Years,'' ″China Beach'') is 70. Singer Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran is 65. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None The Richer, The Mavericks) is 59. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 56. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV ''Clueless'') is 55. Actor Channon Roe (''Murder in the First'') is 54. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (''CSI,'' ″NYPD Blue'') is 46. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 39. Actor Bryan Craig (''General Hospital'') is 32. Actor Troy Gentile (''The Goldbergs'') is 30.

Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 96. Actor Joan Plowright is 94. Actor Jane Alexander is 84. Actor Dennis Franz (''NYPD Blue'') is 79. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 75. Actor Annie Potts is 71. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 70. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 66. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 65. Actor Mark Derwin (''The Secret Life of the American Teenager,'' ″Life With Bonnie'') is 63. Actor Daphne Zuniga (''Melrose Place'') is 61. Actor Lauren Holly is 60. ''The Talk'' co-host Sheryl Underwood is 60. Actor Jami Gertz is 58. Actor Chris Bauer (''True Blood'') is 57. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 57. Actor Julia Roberts is 56. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 55. Actor Jeremy Davies (''Lost,'' ''Justified'') is 54. Singer Ben Harper is 54. Country singer Brad Paisley is 51. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 49. Actor Gwendoline Christie (''Game of Thrones,'' ″Star Wars'' films) is 45. Singer Justin Guarini (''American Idol'') is 45. Singer Brett Dennen is 44. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T's is 44. Actor Matt Smith (''The Crown,'' ″Dr. Who'') is 41. Actor Finn Wittrock (''American Horror Story: Freak Show'') is 39. Actor Troian Bellisario (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 38. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 36. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (''General Hospital'') is 31. Actor Nolan Gould (''Modern Family'') is 25.