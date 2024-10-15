Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 20-26:

Oct. 23: Director Philip Kaufman (''The Right Stuff'') is 88. Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 81. Director Ang Lee (''Brokeback Mountain,'' ''Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'') is 70. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 68. Singer Dwight Yoakam is 68. Director-actor Sam Raimi (''Spider-Man'' films) is 65. Singer ''Weird Al'' Yankovic is 65. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 60. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 58. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 58. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 56. Actor Jon Huertas (''This is Us,'' ''Castle'') is 55. Director Chris Weitz (''About a Boy,'' ''American Pie'') is 55. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 52. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 50. ''So You Think You Can Dance'' host Cat Deeley is 48. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 48. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV's ''In The Dark'') is 47. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 41. Former TV host Meghan McCain (''The View'') is 40. Actor Masiela Lusha (''George Lopez'') is 39. Singer Miguel is 39. Actor Emilia Clarke (''Game of Thrones'') is 38. Actor Inbar Lavi (''Imposters,'' ''Prison Break'') is 38. Actor Jessica Stroup (''Iron Fist,'' ''90210'') is 38. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 34. Actor Taylor Spreitler (''Kevin Can Wait,'' ''Melissa and Joey'') is 31. Actor Margaret Qualley (''Poor Things,'' ''Fosse/Verdon'') is 30. Actor Amandla Stenberg (''The Acolyte,'' ''The Hunger Games'') is 26.