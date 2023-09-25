Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 1-7:

Oct. 1: Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 88. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 80. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 77. Actor Yvette Freeman (''ER'') is 73. Actor Randy Quaid is 73. Singer Howard Hewett of Shalamar is 68. Drummer Tim O'Reagan of The Jayhawks is 65. Singer Youssou N'Dour is 64. Actor Esai Morales (''NYPD Blue'') is 61. Actor Christopher Titus (''Titus'') is 59. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 58. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 55. Actor Zach Galifianakis (''The Hangover'') is 54. Actor Sherri Saum (''The Fosters'') is 49. Actor Katie Aselton (''Legion,'' ''The League'') is 45. Actor Sarah Drew (''Grey's Anatomy'' ″Everwood'') is 43. Actor Carly Hughes (''American Housewife'') is 41. Comedian Beck Bennett (''Saturday Night Live'') is 39. Actor Jurnee Smollett (''Underground,'' ″Wanda At Large'') is 37. Actor Brie Larson (''Lessons in Chemistry,'' ''Captain Marvel'') is 34. Singer Jade Bird is 26. Actor Priah Ferguson (''Stranger Things'') is 17. Actor Jack Stanton (''The Mick'') is 15.

Oct. 2: Critic Rex Reed is 85. Singer Don McLean is 78. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 77. Actor Avery Brooks (''Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'') is 75. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 73. Musician Sting is 72. Actor Robin Riker (''General Hospital,'' ″The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 71. Actor Lorraine Bracco (''The Sopranos'') is 69. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 69. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 68. Singer Freddie Jackson is 68. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 65. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 56. Musician Gillian Welch is 56. Actor Joey Slotnick (''Boston Public,'' ″The Single Guy'') is 55. Country singer Kelly Willis is 55. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 53. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (''Live With Kelly and Mark,'' ″All My Children'') is 53. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 52. Singer Tiffany is 52. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 51. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 50. Actor Efren Ramirez (''Napoleon Dynamite'') is 50. Gospel singer and former ''American Idol'' contestant Mandisa is 47. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 41. Actor Christopher Larkin (''The 100'') is 36. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 35. Actor Samantha Barks (''Les Miserables'') is 33. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 30.

Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 87. Singer Chubby Checker is 82. Actor Alan Rachins (''Dharma and Greg,'' ''L.A. Law'') is 81. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 73. Blues singer Keb' Mo' is 72. Actor Hart Bochner (''Breaking Away'') is 67. Actor Peter Frechette (''Profiler'') is 67. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 64. Actor-singer Jack Wagner is 64. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Janel Moloney (''The West Wing'') is 54. Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt is 54. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 52. Singer G. Love is 51. Actor Keiko Agena (''Prodigal Son,'' ''Gilmore Girls'') is 50. Actor Neve Campbell is 50. Actor Lena Headey (''Game of Thrones'') is 50. Singer India.Arie is 48. Rapper Talib Kweli is 48. Actor Alanna Ubach (''Legally Blonde'' movies) is 48. Actor Seann William Scott (movie ''Dukes of Hazzard,'' ″American Pie'') is 47. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV's ''Moonlight,'' Film's ''The Rules of Attraction'') is 45. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 44. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 41. Actor Tessa Thompson (''Westworld'') is 40. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 40. Country singer Drake White is 40. Actor Meagan Holder (''Pitch'') is 39. Actor Christopher Marquette (''Barry,'' ''Joan of Arcadia'') is 39. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 39. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 35. Actor Alicia Vikander (''The Danish Girl,'' ''Ex Machina'') is 35. Actor Noah Schnapp (''Stranger Things'') is 19.

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 94. Actor Felicia Farr (''The Player,'' ''Kotch'') is 91. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 82. Actor Lori Saunders (''Petticoat Junction'') is 82. Actor Clifton Davis (''Madam Secretary,'' ''Amen'') is 78. Actor Susan Sarandon is 77. Actor Armand Assante is 74. Actor Alan Rosenberg (''Cybill,'' ″L.A. Law'') is 73. Actor Christoph Waltz (''Inglourious Basterds,'' ″Water for Elephants'') is 67. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (''Coach,'' ″Spongebob Squarepants'') is 66. Actor Kyra Schon (''Night of the Living Dead'') is 66. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 66. Actor Wendy Makkena (''Sister Act'' films) is 65. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 64. Keyboardist Gregg ''Hobie'' Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 63. Actor David W. Harper (''The Waltons'') is 62. Singer Jon Secada is 62. Media personality John Melendez (AKA ''Stuttering John'') is 58. Actor Jerry Minor (''Dr. Ken,'' ″Community'') is 56. Actor Liev Schreiber (''The Manchurian Candidate,'' ″Scream 2″) is 56. Actor Abraham Benrubi (''Men In Trees,'' ″ER'') is 54. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 53. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She And Him is 50. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 47. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 45. Actor Dana Davis (''Franklin and Bash,'' ''10 Things I Hate About You'') is 45. Actor Phillip Glasser (''Hang Time'') is 45. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 45. Actor Rachel Leigh Cook (''Josie and the Pussycats,'' ″She's All That'') is 44. Actor Jimmy Workman (''Addams Family Values'') is 43. Singer Jessica Benson (3LW) is 36. Actor Melissa Benoist (''Supergirl,'' ″Glee'') is 35. Actor Dakota Johnson (''Fifty Shades of Grey'') is 34. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 32.

Oct. 5: Actor Glynis Johns (''Mary Poppins'') is 100. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 82. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 80. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 76. Actor Karen Allen is 72. Director Clive Barker is 71. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 69. Astrophysicist and ''Cosmos'' host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 65. Actor Daniel Baldwin (''Homicide: Life On The Streets'') is 63. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 59. Actor Guy Pearce (''Memento,'' ''L.A. Confidential'') is 56. Actor Josie Bissett (''Melrose Place'') is 53. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 49. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 49. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 48. Actor Parminder Nagra (''ER,'' ″Bend It Like Beckham'') is 48. Actor Scott Weinger (''Full House,'' ''Aladdin'') is 48. Actor Kate Winslet is 48. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 45. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 43. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (''The Social Network'') is 40. Singer Brooke Valentine is 38. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (''Desperate Housewives'') is 29.

Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 81. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 74. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 72. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 69. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 60. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 59. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (''NYPD Blue'') is 57. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 57. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N' Roses) is 57. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (''Felicity,'' ″Mighty Morphin Power Rangers'') is 53. Actor Emily Mortimer (''Mary Poppins Returns'') is 52. Actor Lamman Rucker (''Meet the Browns'') is 52. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (''Fantastic Four,'' ″Horatio Hornblower'') is 50. Actor Jeremy Sisto (''Law and Order,'' ″Six Feet Under'') is 49. Actor Brett Gelman (''Stranger Things'') is 47. Singer Melinda Doolittle (''American Idol'') is 46. Actor Wes Ramsey (''CSI: Miami'') is 46. Actor Karimah Westbrook (''All American'') is 45. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 41.

Oct. 7: TV personality Joy Behar (''The View'') is 81. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 78. Actor Jill Larson (''All My Children'') is 76. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O'Kanes is 74. Musician John Mellencamp is 72. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 72. Actor Mary Badham (''To Kill a Mockingbird'') is 71. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 70. Actor Christopher Norris (''Trapper John, M.D.'') is 68. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 68. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 66. Actor Dylan Baker (''Murder One'') is 65. Actor Judy Landers (''Vega$,'' ''BJ and the Bear'') is 65. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 64. Actor Paula Newsome (''Chicago Med,'' ''Barry'') is 62. Singer Ann Curless of Expose' is 60. Singer Toni Braxton is 56. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 55. Actor Nicole Ari Parker (''Murder in the First,'' ''Soul Food'') is 53. Actor Allison Munn (''One Tree Hill'') is 49. Singer Damian Kulash of OK Go is 48. Singer Taylor Hicks (''American Idol'') is 47. Actor Omar Miller (''The Unicorn,'' ''CSI: Miami'') is 45. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 45. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TV's ''The Rookie'') is 44. Actor Jake McLaughlin (''Quantico'') is 41. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 40. Actor Holland Roden (TV's ''Teen Wolf'') is 37. Actor Amber Stevens (''Greek'') is 37.