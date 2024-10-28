Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 3-9

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (''The Hurricane,'' ''Scarface'') is 87. Actor Chris Robinson (''General Hospital'') is 86. Actor Elke Sommer is 84. Singer Art Garfunkel is 83. Singer Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits is 77. TV personality Kris Jenner is 69. Actor Nestor Serrano (''24″) is 69. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 66. Actor Robert Patrick (''The X-Files'') is 66. Singer Bryan Adams is 65. Actor Tilda Swinton is 64. Actor Michael Gaston (TV's ''Unforgettable,'' ''The Mentalist'') is 62. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 61. Actor Tatum O'Neal is 61. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 59. Actor Judy Reyes (''Scrubs'') is 57. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV's ''Teen Wolf'') is 56. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 56. Actor Sam Rockwell is 56. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 53. Actor Corin Nemec (''Parker Lewis Can't Lose'') is 53. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 50. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (''Madam Secretary,'' ″House of Cards,'') is 48. Actor Luke Hemsworth (''Westworld'') is 44. Actor Annet Mahendru (''The Americans'') is 39. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 37.