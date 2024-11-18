Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 24-30:

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 84. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 83. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 82. Singer Lee Michaels is 79. Actor Dwight Schultz (''Star Trek: Voyager,'' ''The A-Team'') is 77. Actor Stanley Livingston (''My Three Sons'') is 74. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 70. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 68. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (''Castle'') is 68. Actor Denise Crosby (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 67. Actor Shae D'Lyn (''Dharma and Greg'') is 62. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 62. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 62. Actor Garret Dillahunt (''Raising Hope'') is 60. Actor Conleth Hall (''Game of Thrones'') is 60. Comedian Brad Sherwood (''Whose Line Is It Anyway?'') is 60. Actor Scott Krinksy (''Chuck'') is 56. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 54. Actor Lola Glaudini (''Criminal Minds'') is 53. Actor Colin Hanks (''Life in Pieces,'' ″Roswell'') is 47. Actor Katherine Heigl (''Grey's Anatomy,'' ″Roswell'') is 46. Actor Sarah Hyland (''Modern Family'') is 34.