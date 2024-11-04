Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 10-16:

Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 90. Actor Albert Hall (''Ally McBeal,'' ″Beloved'') is 87. Country singer Donna Fargo is 83. Lyricist Tim Rice is 80. Actor Jack Scalia is 74. Director Roland Emmerich (''The Patriot,'' ''Independence Day'') is 69. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 68. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (''One Day at a Time'') is 65. Author Neil Gaiman is 64. Actor Vanessa Angel (''Kingpin'') is 61. Actor Hugh Bonneville (''Downton Abbey'') is 61. Comedian Tommy Davidson (''In Living Color'') is 61. Actor Michael Jai White is 60. Country singer Chris Cagle is 56. Comedian Tracy Morgan (''30 Rock'') is 56. Actor Ellen Pompeo (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 55. Actor Orny Adams (TV's ''Teen Wolf'') is 54. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Rapper Warren G is 54. Actor Walton Goggins (''Fallout,'' ''The Shield'') is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 50. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 49. Rapper-actor Eve is 46. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 45. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 42. Singer Miranda Lambert is 41. Actor Josh Peck (''Ice Age,'' ''Drake and Josh'') is 38. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 34. Actor Genevieve Buechner (''UnREAL'') is 33. Actor Zoey Deutch (''Vampire Academy'') is 30. Actor Kiernan Shipka (''Riverdale,'' ''Mad Men'') is 25. Actor Mackenzie Foy (''Twilight'') is 24.