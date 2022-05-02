Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 8-14:

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 82. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 80. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 77. Actor Mark Blankfield ("Robin Hood: Men in Tights," ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman") is 74. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 71. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Country musician Billy Burnette is 69. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 69. Actor David Keith is 68. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo ("Mayans M.C.") is 67. "The NFL Today" commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 65. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 58. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 54. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 50. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 45. Actor Matt Davis ("The Vampire Diaries") is 44. Actor Domhnall Gleason ("Peter Rabbit," ″Unbroken") is 39. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 39. Actor Julia Whelan ("Once and Again") is 38.

May 9: Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 86. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 85. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 85. Singer Tommy Roe is 80. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 78. Singer Clint Holmes is 76. Actor Candice Bergen is 76. Actor Anthony Higgins ("Raiders of the Lost Ark") is 75. Musician Billy Joel is 73. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 72. Actor Alley Mills ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "The Wonder Years") is 71. Actor Amy Hill ("Magnum P.I.") is 69. Actor Wendy Crewson ("Revenge") is 66. Actor John Corbett ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," ″Northern Exposure") is 61. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 60. Actor Sonja Sohn ("Body of Proof," ″The Wire") is 58. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 51. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos ("Episodes," ″24″) is 47. Singer Tamia is 47. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 45. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Rosario Dawson is 43. Musician Andrew W.K. is 43. Actor Rachel Boston ("Witches of East End," ″In Plain Sight," ″American Dreams") is 40. TV personality Audrina Patridge ("The Hills") is 37. Actor Grace Gummer ("American Horror Story," ″The Newsroom") is 36.

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 84. Actor David Clennon ("thirtysomething") is 79. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams ("The Naked Gun," "Airplane!") is 78. Singer Donovan is 76. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 76. Singer Dave Mason is 76. Actor Mike Hagerty ("Friends") is 68. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 67. Actor Bruce Penhall ("CHiPs") is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell ("The Young and the Restless") is 63. Singer Bono of U2 is 62. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 61. Actor Darryl M. Bell ("A Different World") is 59. Model Linda Evangelista is 57. Rapper Young MC is 55. Actor Erik Palladino ("ER") is 54. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 54. Actor Lenny Venito ("Kevin Can Wait") is 53. Actor Dallas Roberts ("Dallas Buyers Club," ″The Good Wife") is 52. Actor Leslie Stefanson ("The Hunted," ″The General's Daughter") is 51. Actor Todd Lowe ("True Blood," ″Gilmore Girls") is 50. Actor Andrea Anders ("Joey") is 47. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 45. Actor Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live," ″Kenan and Kel") is 44. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 42. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 39. Actor Lindsey Shaw ("Pretty Little Liars") is 33. Actor Lauren Potter ("Glee") is 32.

May 11: Jazz musician Carla Bley is 86. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 81. Actor Pam Ferris ("Call the Midwife") is 74. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo ("24″) is 70. Actor Frances Fisher ("Resurrection," ″Titanic") is 70. Actor Boyd Gaines is 69. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 67. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 63. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 59. Actor Tim Blake Nelson ("Lincoln," ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?") is 58. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV's "Fargo") is 54. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 54. Actor Nicky Katt ("Boston Public") is 51. Actor Coby Bell ("Third Watch") is 47. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 44. Actor Austin O'Brien ("Last Action Hero") is 41. Actor Jonathan Jackson ("Nashville," ″Tuck Everlasting") is 40. Rapper Ace Hood is 34. Singer Prince Royce is 33. Actor Annabelle Attanasio ("Bull") is 29. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 28.

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 94. Actor Millie Perkins ("Knots Landing") is 86. Country singer Billy Swan is 80. Actor Linda Dano ("Another World") is 79. Singer Steve Winwood is 74. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 74. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 72. Singer Billy Squier is 72. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 72. Blues musician Guy Davis is 70. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 67. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 64. Actor Ving Rhames is 63. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 61. Actor Emilio Estevez is 60. Actor April Grace ("Lost," ″Joan of Arcadia") is 60. Actor Vanessa Williams ("Soul Food," ″Melrose Place") is 59. TV personality Carla Hall ("The Chew") is 58. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 57. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 56. Actor Scott Schwartz ("A Christmas Story") is 54. Actor Kim Fields ("Living Single," ″The Facts of Life") is 53. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV's "The Strain") is 52. Actor Jamie Luner ("Melrose Place," ″Profiler") is 51. Actor Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") is 50. Actor Mackenzie Astin ("Scandal," "The Facts of Life") is 49. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Rebecca Herbst ("General Hospital") is 45. Actor Malin Akerman ("Trophy Wife") is 44. Actor Jason Biggs ("American Pie") is 44. Actor Rami Malik ("Bohemian Rhapsody," ″Mr. Robot") is 41. Actor Clare Bowen ("Nashville") is 38. Actor Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") is 36. Actor Malcolm David Kelley ("Lost") is 30. Actor Sullivan Sweeten ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 27.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor ("Gunsmoke," ″Gods and Generals") is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Actor Zoe Wanamaker ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") is 74. Actor Franklyn Ajaye ("Car Wash," TV's "Deadwood") is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: "The Waltons") is 66. Comedian Stephen Colbert ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert") is 58. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Tom Verica ("American Dreams") is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd ("All My Children") is 54. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 50. Actor Brian Geraghty ("The Alienist," ″Boardwalk Empire") is 47. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon ("Game of Thrones") is 37. Actor Lena Dunham ("Girls") is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King ("The Vampire Diaries") is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish ("Weeds") is 35. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 34. Actor Debby Ryan ("Jessie") is 29.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 78. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 78. Actor Meg Foster ("Cagney and Lacey") is 74. Director Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump," ″Back to the Future") is 71. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 70. Actor Tim Roth is 61. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 60. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 60. Actor Danny Huston ("John Adams" miniseries) is 60. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 56. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 56. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 56. Actor Cate Blanchett is 53. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 53. Director Sofia Coppola ("Lost In Translation") is 51. Actor Gabriel Mann ("Revenge") is 50. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 49. Singer Shanice is 49. Actor Carla Jimenez ("Growing Up Fisher") is 48. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 44. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 44. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 43. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T's is 41. Actor Amber Tamblyn ("Two and a Half Men," ″Joan of Arcadia") is 39. Actor Lina Esco ("S.W.A.T.") is 37. Actor Miranda Cosgrove ("iCarly") is 29.