Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 4-10:

May 10: Actor David Clennon (''thirtysomething'') is 82. Singer Donovan is 79. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 79. Singer Dave Mason is 79. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 70. Actor Bruce Penhall (''CHiPs'') is 68. Actor Victoria Rowell (''The Young and the Restless'') is 66. Singer Bono of U2 is 65. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 64. Actor Darryl M. Bell (''A Different World'') is 62. Model Linda Evangelista is 60. Rapper Young MC is 58. Actor Erik Palladino (''ER'') is 57. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 57. Actor Lenny Venito (''Kevin Can Wait'') is 56. Actor Dallas Roberts (''Dallas Buyers Club,'' ″The Good Wife'') is 55. Actor Leslie Stefanson (''The Hunted,'' ″The General's Daughter'') is 54. Actor Todd Lowe (''True Blood,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 53. Actor Andrea Anders (''Joey'') is 50. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 48. Actor Kenan Thompson (''Saturday Night Live,'' ″Kenan and Kel'') is 47. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 45. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 42. Actor Lindsey Shaw (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 36. Actor Lauren Potter (''Glee'') is 35.