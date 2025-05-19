Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 25-31:

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (''War of the Worlds'') is 96. Actor Ian McKellen (''Lord of the Rings'') is 86. Country singer Jessi Colter is 82. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 82. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 81. Actor Karen Valentine is 78. Actor Jacki Weaver (''Silver Linings Playbook'') is 78. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 78. Actor Patti D'Arbanville (''New York Undercover'') is 74. Actor Connie Sellecca is 70. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 67. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 62. Actor Joseph Reitman (''The Perfect Storm'') is 57. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (''Little House on the Prairie'') are 55. Actor Jamie Kennedy (''Scream'') is 55. Actor Octavia Spencer (''Hidden Figures,'' ''The Help'') is 55. Actor Justin Henry (''Kramer Vs. Kramer,'' ''Sixteen Candles'') is 54. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 52. Actor Erinn Hayes (''Kevin Can Wait'') is 49. Actor Cillian Murphy (''Oppenheimer,'' ''The Dark Knight'') is 49. Actor Ethan Suplee (''My Name Is Earl'') is 49. Actor Lauren Frost (''Even Stevens'') is 40. Actor Ebonée Noel (TV's ''FBI'') is 35. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 34.