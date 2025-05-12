Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 18-24:

May 24: Musician John Madden of The Serendipity Singers is 88. Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 88. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 87. Musician Bob Dylan is 84. Actor Gary Burghoff (''MASH'') is 82. Singer Patti LaBelle is 81. Actor Priscilla Presley is 80. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 78. Actor Jim Broadbent (''Moulin Rouge,'' ″Iris'') is 76. Actor Alfred Molina is 72. Singer Rosanne Cash is 70. Actor Cliff Parisi (''Call the Midwife'') is 65. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 65. Actor John C. Reilly (''Chicago,'' ''Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story'') is 60. Actor Dana Ashbrook (''Twin Peaks'') is 58. Actor Eric Close (''Nashville,'' ″Without a Trace'') is 58. Actor Carl Payne (''Martin,'' ″The Cosby Show'') is 56. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 56. Actor Dash Mihok (''Silver Linings Playbook'') is 51. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film's ''Bride Wars,'' TV's ''One Tree Hill'') is 47. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (''Something So Right'') is 45. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 44. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 43. Dancer Mark Ballas (''Dancing With the Stars'') is 39. Country singer Billy Gilman is 37. Rapper G-Eazy is 36. Actor Cayden Boyd (''The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl'') is 31.