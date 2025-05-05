Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 11-17:

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (''Knots Landing'') is 89. Singer Jayotis Washington of The Persuasions is 84. Country singer Billy Swan is 83. Actor Linda Dano (''Another World'') is 82. Singer Steve Winwood is 77. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 77. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 75. Singer Billy Squier is 75. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 75. Blues musician Guy Davis is 73. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 70. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 67. Actor Ving Rhames is 66. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 64. Actor Emilio Estevez is 63. Actor April Grace (''Lost,'' ″Joan of Arcadia'') is 63. Actor Vanessa Estelle Williams (''Soul Food,'' ″Melrose Place'') is 62. TV personality Carla Hall (''The Chew'') is 61. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 60. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 59. Actor Scott Schwartz (''A Christmas Story'') is 57. Actor Kim Fields (''Living Single,'' ″The Facts of Life'') is 56. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV's ''The Strain'') is 55. Actor Jamie Luner (''Melrose Place,'' ″Profiler'') is 54. Actor Rhea Seehorn (''Better Call Saul'') is 53. Actor Mackenzie Astin (''Scandal,'' ''The Facts of Life'') is 52. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Rebecca Herbst (''General Hospital'') is 48. Actor Malin Akerman (''Trophy Wife'') is 47. Actor Jason Biggs (''Orange Is the New Black,'' ''American Pie'') is 47. Actor Rami Malek (''Bohemian Rhapsody,'' ″Mr. Robot'') is 44. Actor Clare Bowen (''Nashville'') is 41. Actor Emily VanCamp (''Revenge'') is 39. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (''Lost'') is 33. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (''Everybody Loves Raymond'') is 30.