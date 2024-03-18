Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 24-30:

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 76. Singer Nick Lowe is 75. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 73. Actor Robert Carradine (''Revenge of the Nerds'') is 70. Actor Donna Pescow is 70. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 64. DJ Rodney ''Kool Kollie'' Terry of Ghostown DJs is 63. TV personality Star Jones is 62. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 60. Actor Peter Jacobson (''House'') is 59. Actor Lauren Bowles (''True Blood'') is 54. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 54. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 54. Rapper Maseo (aka P.A. Pasemaster Mase) of De La Soul is 54. Actor Megyn Price (''Rules of Engagement,'' ''Grounded For Life'') is 53. Actor Jim Parsons (''The Big Bang Theory'') is 51. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 50. Actor Alyson Hannigan (''How I Met Your Mother,'' ''Buffy The Vampire Slayer'') is 50. Actor Amanda Brugel (''The Handmaid's Tale'') is 47. Actor Olivia Burnette (''Sons of Anarchy'') is 47. Actor Jessica Chastain (''Zero Dark Thirty,'' ''The Help'') is 47. Actor Amir Arison (''The Blacklist'') is 46. Actor Lake Bell (''The Practice'') is 45. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 44. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 44. Actor Philip Winchester (''Chicago Justice,'' ''Chicago Med'') is 43. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (''Dancing with the Stars'') is 38. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (''The Nativity Story,'' ''Whale Rider'') is 34.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit is 98. Singer Anita Bryant is 84. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (''Third Watch,'' ''Starsky and Hutch'') is 81. Musician Elton John is 77. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 76. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 71. Actor James McDaniel (''NYPD Blue'') is 66. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 64. Actor Brenda Strong (''Desperate Housewives'') is 64. Actor Marcia Cross (''Desperate Housewives'') is 62. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (''The Practice'') is 60. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 59. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 57. Actor Laz Alonso (''Avatar,'' ''Fast and Furious'') is 53. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 49. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (''Boardwalk Empire'') is 48. Actor Lee Pace (film's ''The Hobbit,'' TV's ''Pushing Daisies'') is 45. Comedian Alex Moffat (''Saturday Night Live'') is 42. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (''Smash,'' ″American Idol'') is 40. Comedian Chris Redd (''Saturday Night Live'') is 39. Rapper Big Sean is 36. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 36. Actor Matthew Beard (''The Imitation Game'') is 35. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (''Hellcats'') is 35. Actor Kiowa Gordon (''Twilight'') is 34. Actor Seychelle Gabriel (''The Legend of Korra'') is 33.

March 26: Singer Diana Ross is 80. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 76. Singer-actor Vicki Lawrence is 75. Actor Ernest Thomas (''Everybody Hates Chris,'' ″What's Happening'') is 75. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 74. Actor Martin Short is 74. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 72. Country singer Dean Dillon is 69. Country singer Charly McClain is 68. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 67. Actor Ellia English (''The Jamie Foxx Show,'' ″Curb Your Enthusiasm'') is 65. Actor Jennifer Grey is 64. Actor Billy Warlock (''Baywatch'') is 63. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (''The Hughleys'') is 62. Actor Michael Imperioli (''Life on Mars,'' ″The Sopranos'') is 58. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 56. Guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins is 56. Actor Leslie Mann (''Knocked Up,'' ″This Is 40″) is 52. Actor T.R. Knight (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 51. Rapper Juvenile is 49. Actor Amy Smart (''Road Trip,'' ″Felicity'') is 48. Actor Bianca Kajlich (''Rules of Engagement,'' ″Boston Public'') is 47. ''Face the Nation'' moderator Margaret Brennan is 44. Actor Keira Knightley is 39. Rapper J-Kwon is 38. Actor Carly Chaikin (''Mr. Robot,'' ''Suburgatory'') is 34.

March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 89. Actor Jerry Lacy is 88. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 84. Actor Michael York is 82. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 74. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 65. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 61. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 61. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 59. Actor Talisa Soto is 57. Actor Ben Koldyke (''Masters of Sex,'' ″How I Met Your Mother'') is 56. Actor Pauley Perrette (''NCIS'') is 55. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 54. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (''V,'' ″Lost'') is 54. Actor Nathan Fillion (''The Rookie,'' ''Castle'') is 53. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 49. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 48. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 40. Actor Brenda Song (''The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'') is 36. Singer Kimbra is 34. Actor Taylor Atelian (''According to Jim'') is 29. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 24.

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (''Hee Haw'') is 83. Actor Dianne Wiest is 78. Country singer Reba McEntire is 69. Actor Alexandra Billings (''Transparent'') is 62. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 58. Actor Tracey Needham (''The Division,'' ''JAG'') is 57. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 55. Director Brett Ratner (''Rush Hour'') is 55. Actor Vince Vaughn is 54. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 53. Actor Ken L. (''The Parkers'') is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 51. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 48. Actor Julia Stiles is 43. Singer Lady Gaga is 38. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 36.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 81. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 77. Actor Bud Cort (''Harold and Maude'') is 76. Actor Brendan Gleeson (''The Banshees of Inisherin,'' ''Harry Potter'') is 69. Actor Marina Sirtis (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 69. Actor Christopher Lambert (''Highlander'') is 67. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 65. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 63. Model Elle Macpherson is 61. Actor Annabella Sciorra (''Law and Order: Criminal Intent'') is 60. Director Michel Hazanavicius (''The Artist'') is 57. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 57. Actor Lucy Lawless (''Xena: Warrior Princess'') is 56. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 56. Country singer Brady Seals is 55. Actor Megan Hilty is 43. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 43.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 98. Actor John Astin is 94. Actor Warren Beatty is 87. Musician Eric Clapton is 79. Actor Paul Reiser is 68. Rapper MC Hammer is 62. Singer Tracy Chapman is 60. Actor Ian Ziering (''Beverly Hills 90210'') is 60. TV host Piers Morgan is 59. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 58. Actor Donna D'Errico (''Baywatch'') is 56. Singer Celine Dion is 56. TV personality Richard Rawlings (''Fast N' Loud,'' ″Garage Rehab'') is 55. Actor Mark Consuelos (''Riverdale'') is 53. Actor Bahar Soomekh (''Saw'' films) is 49. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (''Legally Blonde'' films) is 48. Singer Norah Jones is 45. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (''The Good Doctor'') is 44. Actor Katy Mixon (''Mike and Molly'') is 43. Actor Jason Dohring (''Veronica Mars'') is 42. Country singer Justin Moore is 40. Actor Tessa Ferrer (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 38. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 33. Rapper NF is 33.