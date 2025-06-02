Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 8-14:

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart (''Under the Cherry Moon,'' ''Frantic'') is 86. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 84. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (''The English Patient,'' ''Das Boot'') is 84. Actor Frankie Faison (''The Village,'' ''The Wire'') is 76. Actor-producer Andrew Stevens (''Dallas'') is 70. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 64. Singer Maxi Priest is 64. Actor Gina Gershon is 63. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 62. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 61. Actor Kate Flannery (''The Office'') is 61. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 60. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 60. Actor Doug McKeon (''On Golden Pond'') is 59. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 58. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 58. Rapper The D.O.C. is 57. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 55. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 54. Singer Faith Evans is 52. Actor Hugh Dancy is 50. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 47. Actor DJ Qualls (''Memphis Beat,'' ″Hustle and Flow'') is 47. Actor Shane West (''ER,'' ″Now and Again'') is 47. Country singer Lee Brice is 46. Singer Hoku is 44. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 43. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Titus Makin (TV's ''The Rookie'') is 36. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s ''MacGyver,'' ″The Vampire Diaries'') is 35. Actor Eden McCoy (''General Hospital'') is 22.