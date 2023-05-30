Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 4-10

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 87. Saxophonist Roger Ball (Average White Band) is 79. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 79. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 78. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 72. Actor Parker Stevenson is 71. Actor Keith David (''Barbershop'') is 67. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 66. Singer El DeBarge is 62. Actor Julie White (film's ''Transformers,'' TV's ''Grace Under Fire'') is 62. Actor Lindsay Frost (''Crossing Jordan'') is 61. Actor Sean Pertwee (''Gotham'') is 59. Singer Al B. Sure! is 55. Actor Scott Wolf (''Party of Five'') is 55. Ron Huebel (''What To Expect When You're Expecting'') is 54. Comedian Horatio Sanz (''Saturday Night Live'') is 54. Actor James Callis (''Bridget Jones'') is 52. Actor Noah Wyle (''ER'') is 52. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 49. Actor Russell Brand is 48. Actor Angelina Jolie is 48. Actor Theo Rossi (''Sons of Anarchy'') is 48. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (''Gotham'') is 45. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 43. Model Bar Refaeli is 38. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 33.

June 5: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (''Days of Our Lives,'' ''Your Show of Shows'') is 98. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 89. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 78. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 76. Country singer Gail Davies is 75. Financial expert Suze Orman (''The Suze Orman Show'') is 72. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 71. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 69. Saxophonist Kenny G is 67. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 67. Actor Beth Hall (''Mom,'' ″Mad Men'') is 65. Actor Jeff Garlin (''The Goldbergs,'' ″Curb Your Enthusiasm'') is 61. Actor Ron Livingston (''Sex and the City,'' ″The Practice'') is 56. Singer Brian McKnight is 54. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 53. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 52. Actor Chad Allen (''Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'') is 49. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 49. Actor Navi Rawat (''Numb3rs'') is 46. Actor Liza Weil (''How To Get Away With Murder,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 46. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 44. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Chelsey Crisp (''Fresh Off the Boat'') is 40. Actor Amanda Crew (''Silicon Valley'') is 37. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 34. Musician DJ Mustard is 33. Actor Sophie Lowe (''Once Upon a Time In Wonderland'') is 33. Actor Hank Greenspan (''The Neighborhood'') is 13.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary ''U.S.'' Bonds is 84. Country singer Joe Stampley is 80. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 79. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 76. Singer Dwight Twilley is 72. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 71. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 68. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 64. Actor Amanda Pays is 64. Comedian Colin Quinn is 64. Guitarist Steve Vai is 63. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 62. Actor Jason Isaacs (''Harry Potter'' films) is 60. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 57. Actor Max Casella (''Analyze This,'' ″Doogie Howser, M.D.'') is 56. Actor Paul Giamatti is 56. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 55. Guitarist James ''Munky'' Shaffer of Korn is 54. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 50. Singer Uncle Kracker is 49. Actor Sonya Walger (''Lost'') is 49. Actor Staci Keanan (''Step By Step,'' ″My Two Dads'') is 48. Jazz singer Somi is 47. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (''Modern Family'') is 16.

June 7: Actor Virginia McKenna (''Born Free'') is 92. Singer Tom Jones is 83. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 77. Actor Liam Neeson is 71. Actor Colleen Camp (''Die Hard: With A Vengeance'') is 70. Actor William Forsythe is 68. Record producer L.A. Reid is 67. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 66. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 60. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 57. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 56. Actor Helen Baxendale (''Friends'') is 53. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s ''Star Trek'') is 51. TV personality Bear Grylls (''Man Vs. Wild'') is 49. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 47. Actor Adrienne Frantz (''The Bold and the Beautiful,'' ''The Young and the Restless'') is 45. Comedian Bill Hader (''The Mindy Project,'' ″Saturday Night Live'') is 45. Actor Anna Torv (''Fringe'') is 44. Actor Larisa Oleynik (''3rd Rock From The Sun,'' ″Boy Meets World) is 42. Actor Michael Cera (''Juno,'' ″Arrested Development'') is 35. Actor Shelley Buckner (''Summerland'') is 34. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 33. Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski (''Gone Girl'') is 32. Rapper Fetty Wap is 32.

June 8: Actor James Darren is 87. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 83. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 81. Singer Boz Scaggs is 79. Actor Kathy Baker (''Picket Fences'') is 73. Actor Sonia Braga is 73. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 72. Actor Griffin Dunne is 68. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 65. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 63. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 61. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 57. Actor Julianna Margulies (''The Good Wife,'' ″ER'') is 56. Actor Dan Futterman (''Judging Amy'') is 56. Actor David Sutcliffe (''Private Practice,'' ''Gilmore Girls'') is 54. Actor Kent Faulcon (''Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse'') is 53. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 53. Actor Kelli Williams (''The Practice'') is 53. Actor Mark Feuerstein (''West Wing,'' ″Good Morning, Miami'') is 52. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 48. Actor Eion Bailey (''Once Upon a Time'') is 47. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 46. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 45. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 44. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 42. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 42. Actor Torrey DeVitto (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 39.

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 84. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 76. Film composer James Newton Howard is 72. Actor Michael J. Fox is 62. Actor Johnny Depp is 60. Actor Gloria Reuben (''The Agency,'' ″ER'') is 59. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (''Meet The Browns,'' ″Medea'' films) is 57. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 56. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 56. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 53. Actor Keesha Sharp (''Lethal Weapon'') is 50. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 48. Actor Michaela Conlin (''Bones'') is 45. Actor Natalie Portman is 42. Actor Mae Whitman (''Parenthood,'' ″Arrested Development'') is 35. Actor Lucien Laviscount (''Scream Queens'') is 31.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart (''Under the Cherry Moon'') is 84. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of the Shirelles is 82. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (''The English Patient,'' ''Das Boot'') is 82. Actor Frankie Faison (''The Village,'' ''The Wire'') is 74. Actor Andrew Stevens (''Dallas'') is 68. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 62. Singer Maxi Priest is 62. Actor Gina Gershon is 61. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 60. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 59. Actor Kate Flannery (''The Office'') is 59. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 58. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 58. Actor Doug McKeon (''On Golden Pond'') is 57. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 56. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 56. Rapper The D.O.C. is 55. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 53. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 52. Singer Faith Evans is 50. Actor Hugh Dancy is 48. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 45. Actor DJ Qualls (''Memphis Beat,'' ″Hustle and Flow'') is 45. Actor Shane West (''ER,'' ″Now and Again'') is 45. Country singer Lee Brice is 44. Singer Hoku is 42. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 41. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Titus Makin (TV's ''The Rookie'') is 34. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s ''MacGyver,'' ″The Vampire Diaries'') is 33. Actor Eden McCoy (''General Hospital'') is 20.