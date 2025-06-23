Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 29-July 5:

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 94. Actor Jamie Farr is 91. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 84. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 83. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 80. Actor Daryl Anderson (''Lou Grant'') is 74. Actor Trevor Eve is 74. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 74. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 74. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 74. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 73. Actor Lorna Patterson (''Airplane!'') is 69. Actor Alan Ruck (''Spin City,'' ″Ferris Bueller's Day Off'') is 69. Singer Evelyn ''Champagne'' King is 65. Singer Michelle Wright is 64. Actor Dominic Keating (''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 63. Actor Pamela Anderson is 58. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 55. Actor Henry Simmons (''Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,'' ″NYPD Blue'') is 55. Rapper Missy Elliott is 54. Actor Julianne Nicholson (''Law & Order: Criminal Intent,'' ″Ally McBeal'') is 54. Actor Melissa Peterman (''Young Sheldon,'' ''Reba'') is 54. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (''Odd Mom Out'') is 51. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 50. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 50. Actor Thomas Sadoski (''Life in Pieces'') is 49. Actor Liv Tyler is 48. Actor Hilarie Burton (''One Tree Hill'') is 43. Actor Lea Seydoux (''Spectre,'' ″The Grand Budapest Hotel'') is 40. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (''Party of Five'') are 33. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 27. Actor Storm Reid (''12 Years a Slave,'' ″A Wrinkle in Time'') is 22.