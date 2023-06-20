Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 25-July 1:

June 25: Actor June Lockhart is 98. Singer Eddie Floyd is 86. Actor Barbara Montgomery (''Amen,'' ″The Women of Brewster Place'') is 84. Actor Mary Beth Peil (''The Good Wife,'' ″Dawson's Creek'') is 83. Singer Carly Simon is 80. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 76. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 71. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 69. Actor Michael Sabatino (''NYPD Blue'') is 68. Actor Ricky Gervais is 62. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV's ''Fame,'' ″Profiler'') is 59. Rapper Richie Rich is 56. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None The Richer) is 52. Actor Angela Kinsey (''The Office'') is 52. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 51. Actor Linda Cardellini (''ER,'' ″Scooby Doo'') is 48. Actor Busy Philipps (''ER,'' ″Dawson's Creek'') is 44.

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 89. Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 85. Singer Georgie Fame is 80. Actor Clive Francis (''The Crown'') is 77. Singer Brenda Holloway is 77. Actor Michael Paul Chan (''The Closer'') is 73. Actor Robert Davi (''Profiler'') is 72. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 68. Actor Gedde Watanabe (''ER,'' ″Sixteen Candles'') is 68. Singer Chris Isaak is 67. Singer Patty Smyth is 66. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 64. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 60. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 55. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 54. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (''Magnolia,'' ″Boogie Nights'') is 53. Actor Sean Hayes (''Will and Grace'') is 53. Actor Matt Letscher (''Eli Stone,'' ″The New Adventures of Old Christine'') is 53. Actor Chris O'Donnell is 53. Actor Nick Offerman (''Parks and Recreation'') is 53. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 49. Singer Gretchen Wilson is 49. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 44. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 44. Actor Jason Schwartzman (''Slackers,'' ″Rushmore'') is 43. Actor Aubrey Plaza (''Parks and Recreation'') is 39. Actor Jennette McCurdy (''iCarly'') is 31. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 30.

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 81. Actor Julia Duffy (''Newhart'') is 72. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 68. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 64. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (''Star Wars: The Force Awakens,'' ″Alias'') is 57. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 54. Actor Edward ''Grapevine'' Fordham Jr. (''Battle Creek'') is 53. TV personality Jo Frost (''Supernanny'') is 52. Actor Yancey Arias (''Kingpin'') is 52. Actor Christian Kane (''The Librarians'') is 51. Actor Tobey Maguire is 48. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 47. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 45. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 39. Actor Drake Bell (''Drake and Josh'') is 37. Actor Sam Claflin (''Hunger Games'' films) is 37. Actor Ed Westwick (''Gossip Girl'') is 36. Actor Matthew Lewis (''Harry Potter'' films) is 34. Actor Madylin Sweeten (''Everybody Loves Raymond'') is 32. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 27. Singer H.E.R. is 26. Actor Chandler Riggs (''The Walking Dead'') is 24.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 97. Comedian John Byner is 86. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 78. Actor Bruce Davison (''X-Men'') is 77. Actor Kathy Bates is 75. Actor Alice Krige is 69. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 60. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 58. Actor Jessica Hecht (''Friends,'' ″The Single Guy'') is 58. Actor John Cusack is 57. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 57. Actor Gil Bellows (''Ally McBeal'') is 56. Actor Tichina Arnold (''Everybody Hates Chris'') is 54. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (''All in the Family'') is 54. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 54. Actor Steve Burton (''The Young and the Restless'') is 53. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 47. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 46. Singer and former ''American Idol'' contestant Kellie Pickler is 37.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 79. Comedian Richard Lewis is 76. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 75. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 75. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 70. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 70. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 68. Actor Sharon Lawrence (''Fired Up,'' ″NYPD Blue'') is 62. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 61. Actor Judith Hoag (''Nashville'') is 60. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 59. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (''Gilmore Girls,'' ''ER'') is 59. Actor Melora Hardin (''The Office'') is 56. Broadway actor Brian D'Arcy James (''Hamilton'') is 55. Actor Christina Chang (''The Good Doctor'') is 52. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 51. Actor Lance Barber (''Young Sheldon'') is 50. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 45. Actor Luke Kirby (''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'') is 45. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 45. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls, ''The Masked Singer'') is 45. Comedian Colin Jost (''Saturday Night Live'') is 41. Actor Lily Rabe (''American Horror Story'') is 41. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 40. Actor Camila Mendes (''Riverdale'') is 29.

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (''Too Close For Comfort'') is 87. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 79. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 72. Actor David Garrison (''Married... with Children'') is 71. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 70. Actor David Alan Grier is 67. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio is 64. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (''The Wire'') is 61. Actor Rupert Graves (''The Madness of King George'') is 60. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 54. Actor Tony Rock (''Living Biblically'') is 54. Actor Monica Potter (''Parenthood,'' ″Boston Legal'') is 52. Actor Molly Parker (''House of Cards'') is 51. Actor Lizzy Caplan (''Masters of Sex,'' ″Mean Girls'') is 41. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 40. Country singer Cole Swindell is 40. Singer and ''American Idol'' winner Fantasia Barrino is 39. Actor Sean Marquette (''The Goldbergs'') is 35.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 92. Actor Jamie Farr is 89. Actor Jean Marsh (''Upstairs, Downstairs'') is 89. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 82. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 81. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 78. Actor Daryl Anderson (''Lou Grant'') is 72. Actor Trevor Eve is 72. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 72. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 72. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 72. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 71. Actor Lorna Patterson (''Airplane!'') is 67. Actor Alan Ruck (''Succession,'' ″Ferris Bueller's Day Off'') is 67. Singer Evelyn ''Champagne'' King is 63. Singer Michelle Wright is 62. Actor Andre Braugher (''Brooklyn Nine-Nine,'' ″Homicide'') is 61. Actor Dominic Keating (''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 61. Actor Pamela Anderson is 56. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 53. Actor Henry Simmons (''Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,'' ″NYPD Blue'') is 53. Rapper Missy Elliott is 52. Actor Julianne Nicholson (''Law & Order: Criminal Intent,'' ″Ally McBeal'') is 52. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (''Odd Mom Out'') is 49. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 48. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 48. Actor Thomas Sadoski (''Life in Pieces'') is 47. Actor Liv Tyler is 46. Actor Hilarie Burton (''One Tree Hill'') is 41. Actor Lea Seydoux (''Spectre,'' ″The Grand Budapest Hotel'') is 38. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (''Party of Five'') are 31. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 25. Actor Storm Reid (''12 Years a Slave,'' ″A Wrinkle in Time'') is 20.