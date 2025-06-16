Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 22-28:

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 91. Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 87. Singer Georgie Fame is 82. Actor Clive Francis (''The Crown'') is 79. Singer Brenda Holloway is 79. Actor Michael Paul Chan (''The Closer'') is 75. Actor Robert Davi (''Profiler'') is 74. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 70. Actor Gedde Watanabe (''ER,'' ″Sixteen Candles'') is 70. Singer Chris Isaak is 69. Singer Patty Smyth is 68. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 66. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 62. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 57. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 56. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (''Magnolia,'' ″Boogie Nights'') is 55. Actor Sean Hayes (''Will & Grace'') is 55. Actor Matt Letscher (''Eli Stone,'' ″The New Adventures of Old Christine'') is 55. Actor Chris O'Donnell is 55. Actor Nick Offerman (''Parks and Recreation'') is 55. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 51. Singer Gretchen Wilson is 51. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 46. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 46. Actor Jason Schwartzman (''Slackers,'' ″Rushmore'') is 45. Actor Aubrey Plaza (''Parks and Recreation'') is 41. Actor Jennette McCurdy (''iCarly'') is 33. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 32.