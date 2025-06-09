Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 15-21:

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (''St. Elsewhere,'' ″Little House on the Prairie'') is 96. Actor James Tolkan (''Back to the Future'' films) is 94. Director Stephen Frears (''Dangerous Liaisons,'' ''The Grifters'') is 84. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 83. Actor John McCook (''The Young and the Restless,'' ''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 81. Singer Anne Murray is 80. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 79. Actor Candy Clark (''American Graffiti'') is 78. Singer Lionel Richie is 76. Actor John Goodman is 73. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 71. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 65. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 63. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 58. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 58. Actor Nicole Kidman is 58. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 58. Director Robert Rodriguez (''Sin City,'' ''Spy Kids'') is 57. Actor Peter Paige (''Queer as Folk,'' ''The Fosters'') is 56. Actor Josh Lucas (''Sweet Home Alabama,'' ″A Beautiful Mind'') is 54. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 54. Singer Chino Moreno of Deftones is 52. Singer Amos Lee is 48. Actor Tika Sumpter (''The Have and the Have Nots'') is 45. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 45. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (''The Voice,'' ″Curly Sue'') is 44. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 42. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 42. Actor Mark Saul (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 40. Actor Dreama Walker (film's ''Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,'' TV's ''Gossip Girl'') is 39. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (''Trolls,'' ''Superbad'') is 36. Actor Maria Lark (TV's ''Medium'') is 28.