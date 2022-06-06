Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 12-18:

June 12: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 94. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown ("The District") is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 72. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 71. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison ("Dallas," ″Three's Company") is 64. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 63. Actor John Enos ("Days of Our Lives," ″Young and the Restless") is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 60. Actor Paul Schulze ("Nurse Jackie") is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker ("Chicago Fire," ″Cadillac Records") is 60. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 53. Actor Rick Hoffman ("Suits") is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell ("Roadies," ″Saturday Night Live") is 50. Actor Jason Mewes ("Clerks") is 48. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons ("Veep") is 44. Actor Wil Horneff ("The Yearling") is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portgual. The Man is 41. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood ("Galavant") is 36.

June 13: Actor Bob McGrath ("Sesame Street") is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 73. Actor Stellan Skarsgard ("Mamma Mia") is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 59. Singer David Gray is 54. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 54. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 52. Actor Steve-O ("Jackass") is 48. Actor Ethan Embry ("Can't Hardly Wait," ″That Thing You Do!") is 44. Actor Chris Evans ("The Fantastic Four") is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub ("Promised Land") is 39. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 37. Actor Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") is 36. Actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 36. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Kick-Ass" films) is 32.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 77. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 76. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 61. Actor Traylor Howard ("Monk," ″Two Guys And A Girl") is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love ("The Parent 'Hood") is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem ("Nurse Jackie") is 54. Actor Sullivan Stapleton ("Blindspot") is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno") is 44. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor ("The Bold and the Beautiful," ″Guiding Light") is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs ("Reign," "The Tudors") is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez ("All My Children") is 39. Actor Kevin McHale ("Glee") is 34. Actor Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars") is 33. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 31. Actor Daryl Sabara ("Spy Kids") is 30.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 88. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 76. Actor Simon Callow ("Amadeus," ″Shakespeare in Love") is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 73. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 71. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 68. Actor Jim Belushi is 68. Actor Julie Hagerty ("Airplane") is 67. Actor Polly Draper ("thirtysomething") is 67. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 65. Actor Eileen Davidson ("The Young and the Restless," "Days of Our Lives") is 63. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 59. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Actor Courteney Cox ("Friends") is 58. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 58. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 56. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 56. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 53. Actor Leah Remini ("King of Queens") is 52. Actor Jake Busey ("Starship Troopers") is 51. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 50. Actor Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother," ″Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 49. Actor Greg Vaughan ("Days of Our Lives," "General Hospital") is 49. Actor Elizabeth Reaser ("Twilight") is 47. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 46. Former child actor Christopher Castle ("Step By Step," ″Beethoven" films) is 42. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 41. Actor Jordi Vilasuso ("The Young and the Restless") is 41. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 38. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 32. Actor Sterling Jerins ("The Conjuring" films) is 18.

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins ("The Crown," ″Doc Martin") is 88. Actor Bill Cobbs is 88. Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 84. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 81. Singer Eddie Levert of The O'Jays is 80. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Geoff Pierson ("Splitting Up Together," "Designated Survivor") is 73. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 72. Singer Gino Vannelli is 70. Actor Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne," ″Norm") is 67. Actor Arnold Vosloo ("The Mummy") is 60. Actor Danny Burstein ("Boardwalk Empire") is 58. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 55. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV's "The Closer") is 54. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 53. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. ("Westworld") is 52. Actor John Cho (2009′s "Star Trek," ″Harold and Kumar" movies) is 50. Actor Eddie Cibrian ("Third Watch") is 49. Actor Fred Koehler ("Kate and Allie") is 47. Actor China Shavers ("Boston Public") is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl ("Captain America: Civil War") is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli ("Game of Thrones") is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym ("Rookie Blue") is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. "American Idol" runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 35. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 35.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 90. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71. Actor Mark Linn-Baker ("Perfect Strangers") is 68. Actor Jon Gries ("Napoleon Dynamite") is 65. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 64. Director Bobby Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary") is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways," ″Wings," ″Ned and Stacy") is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Actor Kami Cotler ("The Waltons") is 57. Actor Jason Patric is 56. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 53. Actor-comedian Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live") is 52. Actor Arthur Darvill ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker ("Doctor Who") is 40. Actor Manish Dayal ("The Resident") is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 39. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. Actor KJ Apa ("Riverdale") is 25.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 80. Actor Constance McCashin ("Knots Landing") is 75. Actor Linda Thorson ("The Avengers") is 75. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 74. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 70. Actor Carol Kane is 70. Actor Brian Benben ("Private Practice") is 66. Actor Andrea Evans ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 65. Singer Alison Moyet is 61. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) is 59. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 55. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 51. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 49. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 47. Actor Alana de la Garza ("Law and Order") is 46. Country singer Blake Shelton is 46. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 44. Actor David Giuntoli ("Grimm") is 42. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 34. Actor-singer Renee Olstead ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Still Standing") is 33. Actor Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones") is 32.