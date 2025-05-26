Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 1-7:

June 5: News correspondent Bill Moyers is 91. Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 78. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Country singer Gail Davies is 77. Financial expert Suze Orman (''The Suze Orman Show'') is 74. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 73. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 71. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 69. Saxophonist Kenny G is 69. Actor Beth Hall (''Mom,'' ″Mad Men'') is 67. Actor Jeff Garlin (''The Goldbergs,'' ″Curb Your Enthusiasm'') is 63. Actor Ron Livingston (''Sex and the City,'' ″The Practice'') is 58. Singer Brian McKnight is 56. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 55. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 54. Actor Chad Allen (''Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'') is 51. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 51. Actor Navi Rawat (''Numb3rs'') is 48. Actor Liza Weil (''How To Get Away With Murder,'' ″Gilmore Girls'') is 48. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 46. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Chelsey Crisp (''Fresh Off the Boat'') is 42. Actor Amanda Crew (''Silicon Valley'') is 39. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 36. Musician DJ Mustard is 35. Actor Sophie Lowe (''Once Upon a Time in Wonderland'') is 35. Actor Hank Greenspan (''The Neighborhood'') is 15.