Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 6-12:

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 98. Drummer Ringo Starr is 85. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 82. Actor Joe Spano is 79. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 78. Country singer Linda Williams of Robin and Linda Williams is 78. Actor Roz Ryan (''Amen'') is 74. Actor Billy Campbell (''Once and Again'') is 66. Actor Robert Taylor (''Longmire'') is 65. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 63. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (''Ally McBeal'') is 62. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 59. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 59. Actor Amy Carlson (''Blue Bloods'') is 57. Actor Jorja Fox (''CSI'') is 57. Actor Cree Summer (''A Different World'') is 56. Actor Robin Weigert (''Deadwood,'' ''Sons of Anarchy'') is 56. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (''Criminal Minds'') is 53. Actor Troy Garity (''Barbershop'') is 52. Actor Berenice Bejo (''The Artist'') is 49. Actor Hamish Linklater (''The New Adventures of Old Christine'') is 49. Rapper Cassidy is 43. Actor Ross Malinger (''Sleepless in Seattle'') is 41. Comedian Luke Null (''Saturday Night Live'') is 35. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (''The X Factor'') is 32. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 31. Country singer Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae is 30.