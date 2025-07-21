Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 27-Aug. 2:

July 31: Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 94. Actor Susan Flannery (''Bold and the Beautiful'') is 86. Actor France Nuyen (''South Pacific,'' ''The Joy Luck Club'') is 86. Singer Lobo is 82. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 81. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 80. Actor Lane Davies (''Lois and Clark'') is 75. Actor Barry Van Dyke (''Murder 101,'' ''Diagnosis Murder'') is 74. Actor Alan Autry (''In the Heat of the Night,'' ''Grace Under Fire'') is 73. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (''The Naked Brothers Band') is 73. Actor James Read (TV's ''Charmed,'' film's ''Legally Blonde'') is 72. Actor Michael Biehn (''The Terminator,'' ″Aliens'') is 69. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 68. Actor Dirk Blocker (''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'') is 68. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 67. Actor Wesley Snipes is 63. Country singer Chad Brock is 62. Musician Fatboy Slim is 62. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 61. ''Harry Potter'' author J.K. Rowling is 60. Actor Dean Cain (''Lois and Clark'') is 59. Actor Jim True-Frost (''American Odyssey,'' ″The Wire'') is 59. Actor Loren Dean (''Billy Bathgate,'' ''Space Cowboys'') is 56. Actor Eve Best (''Nurse Jackie'') is 54. Actor Annie Parisse (''How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days'') is 50. Actor Robert Telfer (''Saved By the Bell'') is 48. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor B.J. Novak (''The Office'') is 46. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 31. Actor Rico Rodriguez (''Modern Family'') is 27.