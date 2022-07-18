Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 24-30:

July 24: Actor John Aniston ("Days of Our Lives") is 89. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 86. Actor Mark Goddard ("Lost In Space") is 86. Actor Chris Sarandon is 80. Comedian Gallagher is 76. Actor Robert Hays ("Airplane!") is 75. Actor Michael Richards ("Seinfeld") is 73. Actor Lynda Carter is 71. Director Gus Van Sant is 70. Country singer Pam Tillis is 65. Actor Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World") is 57. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 54. Actor Laura Leighton ("Melrose Place") is 54. Actor John P. Navin Junior is 54. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox ("Greenleaf," "Oz") is 53. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53. Director Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") is 51. Actor Jamie Denbo ("Orange Is The New Black") is 49. Actor Eric Szmanda ("CSI") is 47. Actor Rose Byrne is 43. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 43. Actor Summer Glau ("Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") is 41. Actor Sheaun McKinney ("The Neighborhood") is 41. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 40. Actor Anna Paquin is 40. Actor Megan Park ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 36. Actor Mara Wilson ("Mrs. Doubtfire," "Matilda") is 35. Actor Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight," "The Good Wife") is 34. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 32. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV's "Arrow") is 31. TV personality Bindi Irwin ("Bindi: The Jungle Girl" and "Crikey! It's the Irwins") is 24.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 80. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 79. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 71. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 67. Supermodel Iman is 67. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley ("Curtis") is 65. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 64. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 63. Actor Illeana Douglas is 61. Country singer Marty Brown is 57. Actor Matt LeBlanc ("Joey," ″Friends") is 55. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV's "Grand Hotel," "The Steve Harvey Show") is 55. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 54. Actor D.B. Woodside ("24") is 53. Actor Miriam Shor ("Swingtown," ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch") is 51. Actor David Denman ("Parenthood," ″The Office") is 49. Actor Jay R. Ferguson ("Mad Men") is 48. Actor James Lafferty ("One Tree Hill") is 37. Actor Shantel VanSanten ("One Tree Hill") is 37. Actor Michael Welch ("Twilight" films, TV's "Joan of Arcadia") is 35. Actor Linsey Godfrey ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 34. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 27. Actor Mason Cook (TV's "Speechless") is 22. Actor Pierce Gagnon ("Boss Baby: Back in Business," "One Tree Hill") is 17.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert ("The Time Tunnel," "Maverick") is 91. Singer Darlene Love is 81. Singer Brenton Wood is 81. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 79. Actor Helen Mirren is 77. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 73. Actor Susan George is 72. Actor Nana Visitor ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 65. Actor Kevin Spacey is 63. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 61. Actor Sandra Bullock is 58. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 57. Actor Jeremy Piven is 57. Singer Wayne Wonder is 56. Actor Jason Statham ("Transporter" films) is 55. Actor Cress Williams ("Hart of Dixie," "Close to Home") is 52. Host Chris Harrison ("The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette") is 51. Actor Kate Beckinsale ("The Aviator," ″Pearl Harbor") is 49. Actor Gary Owen ("Think Like a Man" films) is 49. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 45. Actor Eve Myles ("Victoria," ″Broadchurch") is 44. Actor Juliet Rylance ("American Gothic") is 43. Actor Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire," ″Chicago P.D.") is 36. Actor Francia Raisa ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 34. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 33. Actor Bianca Santos ("The Fosters") is 32. Singer-actor Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 29.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 100. Actor John Pleshette ("Knots Landing") is 80. Actor-director Betty Thomas ("Hill Street Blues") is 75. Singer Maureen McGovern is 73. Actor Roxanne Hart ("The Good Girl," ″Chicago Hope") is 68. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 66. Comedian Carol Leifer is 66. Comedian Bill Engvall is 65. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 60. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 55. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 55. Actor Julian McMahon ("Profiler") is 54. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones") is 52. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 50. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 49. Singer Pete Yorn is 48. Actor Seamus Dever ("Castle") is 46. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers ("The Tudors") is 45. Comedian Heidi Gardner ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor Taylor Schilling ("Orange is the New Black") is 38. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 32. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind ("Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors") is 15.

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman ("The Grapes of Wrath") is 91. Cartoonist Jim Davis ("Garfield") is 77. Actor Linda Kelsey ("Lou Grant") is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 73. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 68. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 65. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 61. Actor Michael Hayden ("Murder One") is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin ("90210," ″Full House") is 58. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 57. Actor Elizabeth Berkley ("Showgirls," ″Saved by the Bell") is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 47. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 46. Actor John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman") is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill ("Elementary") is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan ("90210") is 37. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller ("Laramie," ″Emergency!") is 89. Actor David Warner ("Titanic") is 81. Actor Roz Kelly ("Happy Days") is 80. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 76. Actor Mike Starr ("Ed," ″Goodfellas") is 72. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 69. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 69. TV personality Tim Gunn ("Project Runway") is 69. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 69. Actor Alexandra Paul ("Baywatch") is 59. Actor Dean Haglund ("The X Files") is 57. Country singer Martina McBride is 56. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 55. Actor Tim Omundson ("Psych") is 53. Actor Ato Essandoh (film's "Django Unchained," TV's "Elementary") is 50. Actor Wil Wheaton ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stand By Me") is 50. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 49. Actor Stephen Dorff is 49. Country singer James Otto is 49. Actor Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") is 48. Musician Danger Mouse is 45. Actor Rachel Miner ("Supernatural") is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Black ("Hart of Dixie") is 39. Actor Cait Fairbanks ("The Young and the Restless") is 29.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 86. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 77. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton ("Die Hard" films") is 75. Actor Jean Reno ("The Da Vinci Code," ″Godzilla") is 74. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Actor Richard Burgi ("Desperate Housewives") is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow ("Friends") is 59. Guitarist Dwayne O'Brien of Little Texas is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," ″Everybody Hates Chris") is 54. Actor Simon Baker ("The Mentalist") is 53. Director Christopher Nolan ("Memento," ″Insomnia") is 52. Actor Tom Green is 51. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 51. Actor Christine Taylor ("Dodgeball," "The Brady Bunch Movie") is 51. Comedian Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live") is 49. Actor Hilary Swank is 48. Actor Jaime Pressly ("Mom," "My Name Is Earl") is 45. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 42. Actor April Bowlby ("Drop Dead Diva," ″Two and a Half Men") is 42. Actor Yvonne Strahovski ("Chuck," "The Handmaid's Tale") is 40. Actor Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley," ″Freaks and Geeks") is 40. Actor Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") is 38. Actor Joey King (TV's "Fargo") is 23.