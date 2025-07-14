Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 20-26:

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 83. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 82. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 74. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 70. Supermodel Iman is 70. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (''Curtis'') is 68. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 67. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 66. Actor Bobbie Eakes (''All My Children,'' ''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 64. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang (''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 64. Actor Illeana Douglas is 64. Country singer Marty Brown is 60. Actor Matt LeBlanc (''Joey,'' ″Friends'') is 58. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV's ''Grand Hotel,'' ''The Steve Harvey Show'') is 58. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 57. Actor D.B. Woodside (''24'') is 56. Actor Miriam Shor (''Swingtown,'' ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch'') is 54. Actor David Denman (''Parenthood,'' ″The Office'') is 52. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (''Mad Men'') is 51. Actor James Lafferty (''One Tree Hill'') is 40. Actor Shantel VanSanten (''One Tree Hill'') is 40. Actor Michael Welch (''Twilight'' films, TV's ''Joan of Arcadia'') is 38. Actor Linsey Godfrey (''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 37. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 30. Actor Mason Cook (TV's ''Speechless'') is 25. Actor Pierce Gagnon (''Boss Baby: Back in Business,'' ''One Tree Hill'') is 20.