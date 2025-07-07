Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 13-19:

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (''Basic Instinct,'' ″Showgirls'') is 87. Singer Brian Auger is 86. Singer Dion is 86. Actor James Brolin is 85. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 84. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 76. Actor Margo Martindale (''Sneaky Pete,'' ''The Americans'') is 74. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 71. Actor Audrey Landers (''Dallas'') is 69. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 68. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (''That's So Raven,'' ''In The Heat of the Night'') is 65. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (''Downton Abbey'') is 64. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 63. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 61. Actor Vin Diesel is 58. Actor Grant Bowler (''True Blood,'' ″Ugly Betty'') is 57. Actor Eddie Matos (''All My Children'') is 53. Rapper M.I.A. is 50. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down is 50. Actor Elsa Pataky (''The Fast and the Furious'' films) is 49. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 47. Director Jared Hess (''Nacho Libre,'' ''Napoleon Dynamite'') is 46. Actor Kristen Bell is 45. Actor Michiel Huisman (''Game of Thrones'') is 44. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 43. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 42. Actor Chace Crawford (''Gossip Girl'') is 40. Actor James Norton (''Bob Marley: One Love'') is 40. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 39. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 36.