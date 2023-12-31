Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 7-13:

Jan. 7: Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner is 78. Singer Kenny Loggins is 76. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 75. Actor Erin Gray (''Silver Spoons,'' ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century'') is 74. Actor Sammo Hung (''Martial Law'') is 72. Actor David Caruso is 68. TV anchor Katie Couric is 67. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 65. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) is 65. Actor David Marciano (''Homeland,'' ″The Shield'') is 64. Actor Hallie Todd (''Lizzie McGuire'') is 62. Actor Nicolas Cage is 60. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 59. Actor Rex Lee (''Entourage'') is 55. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (''Cool Runnings,'' ″Cosby'') is 54. Actor Kevin Rahm (''Desperate Housewives,'' ″Judging Amy'') is 53. Jeremy Renner (''The Avengers,'' ″The Bourne Legacy'') is 53. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 50. Actor Reggie Austin (''Agent Carter,'' ″Pretty Little Liars'') is 45. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 45. Actor Lauren Cohan (''The Walking Dead'') is 42. Actor Brett Dalton (''Marvel's Agents of Shield'') is 41. Actor Robert Ri'chard (''One on One'') is 41. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (''Marvel's Agent Carter,'' ''Nikita'') is 37. Actor Liam Aiken (''Lemony Snicket'') is 34. Actor Camryn Grimes (''The Young and the Restless'') is 34. Actor Marcus Scribner (''black-ish'') is 24.

Jan. 8: Former ''Sunday Morning'' host Charles Osgood is 91. Singer Shirley Bassey is 87. Game show host Bob Eubanks (''The Newlywed Game'') is 86. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 84. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 83. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 80. Actor Kathleen Noone (''Knots Landing'') is 79. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 78. Director John McTiernan (''Predator,'' ''Die Hard'') is 73. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (''Desperate Housewives'') is 69. Actor Michelle Forbes (''True Blood,'' ″Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 59. Actor Maria Pitillo (''Providence'') is 58. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 55. Singer Sean Paul is 51. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 48. Actor Amber Benson (''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'') is 47. Actor-director Sarah Polley is 45. Actor Gaby Hoffmann (''Girls,'' ″Field of Dreams'') is 42. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 41. Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo is 37.

Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (''Lois and Clark'') is 88. Singer Joan Baez is 83. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 80. Actor John Doman (''Gotham'') is 79. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 74. Singer Crystal Gayle is 73. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV's ''The Closer,'' ″Spider-Man'' movies) is 69. Actor Imelda Staunton (''Harry Potter'' movies, ''Vera Drake'') is 68. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 61. Actor Joely Richardson is 59. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 57. Actor David Costabile (''Billions,'' ″Breaking Bad'') is 57. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 57. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 57. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (''Chasing Amy,'' ″Big Daddy'') is 56. Actor Deon Cole (''black-ish'') is 53. Actor Angela Bettis (''Carrie,'' ″Girl, Interrupted'') is 51. Actor Omari Hardwick (''Power'') is 50. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 46. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 40. Singer Paolo Nutini is 37. Actor Nina Dobrev (''The Vampire Diaries'') is 35. Actor Kerris Dorsey (''Ray Donovan,'' ″Brothers and Sisters'') is 26. Actor Tyree Brown (''Parenthood'') is 20.

Jan. 10: Actor William Sanderson (''Deadwood,'' ″Newhart'') is 80. Singer Rod Stewart is 79. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 76. Singer Pat Benatar is 71. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 69. Singer Shawn Colvin is 68. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 65. Actor Evan Handler (''Sex and the City'') is 63. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 60. Actor Trini Alvarado is 57. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 46. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 45. Musician Valerie June is 42.

Jan. 11: Director Joel Zwick (''My Big Fat Greek Wedding'') is 82. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 68. Actor Phyllis Logan (''Downton Abbey'') is 68. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 66. Actor Kim Coles (''Living Single'') is 62. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (''My Three Sons'') is 61. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 56. Director Malcolm D. Lee (''Soul Men,'' ''The Best Man'') is 54. Singer Mary J. Blige is 53. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 53. Actor Amanda Peet is 52. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (''Heartland,'' ''Soul Food'') is 51. Actor Aja Naomi King (''How To Get Away With Murder'') is 39. Reality star Jason Wahler (''Laguna Beach,'' ″The Hills'') is 37. Singer Cody Simpson is 27.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 85. Actor Anthony Andrews is 76. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 72. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 70. Director John Lasseter (''Toy Story,'' ''Cars'') is 67. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 66. Actor Oliver Platt is 64. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 59. Actor Olivier Martinez (''Unfaithful,'' ''Blood and Chocolate'') is 58. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 57. Model Vendela is 57. Actor Farrah Forke (''Lois and Clark,'' ''Wings'') is 56. Actor Rachael Harris (''Lucifer'') is 56. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 54. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 54. Actor Zabryna Guevara (''Emergence'') is 52. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 51. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 51. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 46. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson (''The Rings of Power,'' ''Arrow'') is 39. Singer Amerie is 44. Actor Issa Rae (film's ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,'' TV's ''Insecure'') is 39. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 31. Singer Ella Henderson is 28.

Jan. 13: Actor Charlie Brill is 86. Actor Billy Gray (''Father Knows Best'') is 86. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 70. Actor Kevin Anderson (''Nothing Sacred'') is 64. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (''Veep,'' ″Seinfeld'') is 63. Singer Graham ''Suggs'' McPherson of Madness is 63. Country singer Trace Adkins is 62. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 60. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 58. Actor Suzanne Cryer (''Silicon Valley,'' ″Two Guys and a Girl'') is 57. Actor Traci Bingham (''Baywatch'') is 56. Actor Keith Coogan (''Adventures in Babysitting'') is 54. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (''Scandal,'' ″Grey's Anatomy,'' ″Private Practice '') is 54. Actor Nicole Eggert (''Baywatch,'' ″Charles in Charge'') is 52. Actor Ross McCall (''White Collar,'' ''Band of Brothers'') is 48. Actor Michael Pena (''American Hustle'') is 48. Actor Orlando Bloom is 47. ''Good Morning America'' meteorologist Ginger Zee is 43. Actor Beau Mirchoff (''Good Trouble,'' ''Desperate Housewives'') is 35. Actor Liam Hemsworth (''The Hunger Games'') is 34.