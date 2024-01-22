Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3:

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor (''Risky Business'') is 89. Actor Alan Alda is 88. Actor Susan Howard (''Dallas'') is 82. Actor Marthe Keller (''Marathon Man'') is 79. Actor Barbi Benton is 74. Director Frank Darabont (''The Green Mile,'' ''The Shawshank Redemption'') is 65. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 65. Singer Sam Phillips is 62. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 61. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 59. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 57. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 56. Musician DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill is 56. Rapper Rakim is 56. Actor Kathryn Morris (''Cold Case'') is 55. Humorist Mo Rocca is 55. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 54. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 53. Singer Monifah is 52. Actor Gillian Vigman (''The Hangover'' films) is 52. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 51. Actor Terri Conn (''One Life to Live'') is 49. Singer-actor Joey Fatone of 'N Sync is 47. Rapper Rick Ross is 47. Actor Angelique Cabral (''Life in Pieces'') is 45. Actor Rosamund Pike (''Gone Girl'') is 45. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 44. Actor Vinny Chhibber (''The Red Line'') is 44. Actor Elijah Wood (''The Lord of the Rings'') is 43. Rapper J. Cole is 39. Actor Alexandra Krosney (''Last Man Standing'') is 36. Actor Yuri Sardarov (''Chicago Fire'') is 36. Actor Ariel Winter (''Modern Family'') is 26.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 84. Actor Tom Selleck is 79. Singer Bettye LaVette is 78. Actor Marc Singer is 76. Actor Ann Jillian is 74. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 71. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 71. Actor Terry Kinney (''Oz'') is 70. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 70. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 68. Actor Diane Delano (''The Ellen Show,'' ″Northern Exposure'') is 67. Actor Judy Norton (''The Waltons'') is 66. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 65. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 63. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 63. Actor Nicholas Turturro (''NYPD Blue'') is 62. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 60. Director-actor Ed Burns is 56. Actor Sam Trammell (''True Blood'') is 55. Actor Heather Graham is 54. Actor Sharif Atkins (''White Collar,'' ″ER'') is 49. Actor Sara Gilbert is 49. Actor Kelly Packard (''Baywatch'') is 49. Actor Justin Hartley (''This Is Us'') is 47. Actor Sam Jaeger (''Parenthood'') is 47. Former ''The View'' co-host Jedediah Bila is 45. Actor Andrew Keegan (''Party of Five'') is 45. Actor Jason James Richter (''Free Willy'') is 44. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 43. Singer Adam Lambert (''American Idol'') is 42. Country singer Eric Paslay is 41.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 94. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 87. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 87. Country singer Norma Jean is 86. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 75. Musician Phil Collins is 73. Actor Charles S. Dutton (''Roc'') is 73. Actor Ann Dowd (''The Handmaid's Tale'') is 68. Comedian Brett Butler (''Anger Management,'' ″Grace Under Fire'') is 66. Singer Jody Watley is 65. Actor Wayne Wilderson (''Veep'') is 58. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 50. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 50. Actor Olivia Colman is 50. Actor Lena Hall is 44. Singer Josh Kelley is 44. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (''That '70s Show'') is 44. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (''The Real O'Neals'') is 38. Actor Kylie Bunbury (''Big Sky,'' ''Pitch'') is 35. Actor Jake Thomas (''Lizzie McGuire,'' ″AI'') is 34. Actor Danielle Campbell (''Tell Me a Story,'' ''The Originals'') is 29.

Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 87. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 80. Actor Jonathan Banks (''Better Call Saul,'' ″Breaking Bad'') is 77. Actor Glynn Turman (''The Wire,'' ″A Different World'') is 77. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 73. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 68. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (''Without a Trace,'' ″Murder One'') is 65. Actor Kelly Lynch is 65. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 63. Actor Paulette Braxton (''The Parkers,'' ″In The House'') is 59. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 58. Actor Minnie Driver is 54. Actor Portia de Rossi (''Arrested Development,'' ″Ally McBeal'') is 51. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (''Saturday Night Live'') is 47. Actor Kerry Washington (''Scandal,'' ″Ray'') is 47. Singer Justin Timberlake is 43. Actor Tyler Ritter (''The McCarthys'') is 39. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 37. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 37. Actor Joel Courtney (''Super 8,'' ''The Kissing Booth'') is 28.

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 87. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 85. TV personality Joy Philbin is 83. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 74. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 73. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (''Lost in Space'') is 70. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 68. Actor Linus Roache (''Law & Order'') is 60. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (''Twin Peaks'') is 59. Comedian Pauly Shore is 56. Actor Brian Krause (''Charmed'') is 55. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 55. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 55. Actor Michael C. Hall (''Dexter,'' ″Six Feet Under'') is 53. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 49. Musician Jason Isbell is 45. Country singer Julie Roberts is 45. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 41. TV personality Lauren Conrad (''The Hills,'' ″Laguna Beach'') is 38. Actor-singer Heather Morris (''Glee'') is 37. Singer Harry Styles is 30.

Feb. 2: Singer Graham Nash is 82. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 78. TV chef Ina Garten (''Barefoot Contessa'') is 76. Actor Jack McGee (''The McCarthys'') is 75. Actor Brent Spiner (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 75. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 75. Model Christie Brinkley is 70. Actor Michael Talbott (''Miami Vice'') is 69. Actor Kim Zimmer (''Guiding Light'') is 69. Actor Michael T. Weiss (''The Pretender'') is 62. Comedian Adam Ferrara (''Rescue Me'') is 58. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 58. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt (''Kissing Jessica Stein'') is 54. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 52. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 51. Actor Lori Beth Denberg (''The Steve Harvey Show'') is 48. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 48. Singer Shakira is 47. Actor Rich Sommer (''Mad Men'' Film: ''The Devil Wears Prada'') is 46. Actor Zosia Mamet (''Girls'') is 36.

Feb. 3: Actor Blythe Danner is 81. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 77. Singer Melanie is 77. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 74. Actor Pamela Franklin (''The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'') is 74. Actor Nathan Lane is 68. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 68. Actor Thomas Calabro (''Melrose Place'') is 65. Drummer Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 65. Actor Michele Greene (''L.A. Law'') is 62. Country singer Matraca Berg is 60. Actor Maura Tierney (''ER,'' ″NewsRadio'') is 59. Actor Warwick Davis (''Harry Potter'' films, ''Willow'') is 54. Actor Elisa Donovan (''Clueless'') is 53. Singer Daddy Yankee is 48. Actor Isla Fisher is 48. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 42. Actor Matthew Moy (''2 Broke Girls'') is 40. Rapper Sean Kingston is 34. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (''God Friended Me'') is 31.