Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 8-14:

Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 90. Actor Beau Bridges is 83. Actor Michael Nouri is 79. Singer Joan Armatrading is 74. Actor Michael Dorn (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 72. Actor John Malkovich is 71. Country singer Sylvia is 68. Singer Donny Osmond is 67. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 66. Comedian Mario Cantone (''Sex and the City'') is 65. Actor David Anthony Higgins (''Mike and Molly,'' ''Malcolm in the Middle'') is 63. Actor Joe Lando (''Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'') is 63. Actor Felicity Huffman (''Desperate Housewives,'' ″Sports Night'') is 62. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 59. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 57. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 56. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 55. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (''Shark Tank'') is 55. Actor Allison Smith (''The West Wing,'' ″Kate and Allie'') is 55. Former ''American Idol'' judge Kara DioGuardi is 54. Country singer David Kersh is 54. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (''24″) is 52. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 52. Rapper Canibus is 50. Singer Imogen Heap is 47. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (''Desperate Housewives'') is 46. Actor Simon Helberg (''The Big Bang Theory'') is 44. Actor Jolene Purdy (''Under the Dome,'' ″Donnie Darko'') is 41. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 34.