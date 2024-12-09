Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 15-21:

Dec. 17: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl (''Shine'') is 94. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 88. Actor Ernie Hudson (''Ghostbusters'') is 79. Former ''Hardball'' host Chris Matthews is 79. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 78. Actor Marilyn Hassett (''The Other Side of the Mountain'') is 77. Actor Wes Studi (''Avatar,'' ''Into the West'') is 77. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 76. Actor Joel Brooks (''Six Feet Under'') is 75. Singer Paul Rodgers is 75. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 73. Actor Barry Livingston (''My Three Sons'') is 71. Actor Bill Pullman is 71. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 71. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (''There's Something About Mary,'' ''Dumb and Dumber'') is 68. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 66. Singer Sara Dallin of Bananarama is 63. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 58. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 58. Actor Laurie Holden (''The Walking Dead'') is 55. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 54. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (''The District,'' ''Barbershop'' films) is 54. Actor Claire Forlani (''Meet Joe Black,'' ″CSI: NY'') is 53. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 51. Actor Sarah Paulson (''American Horror Story,'' ''12 Years a Slave'') is 50. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 50. Actor Marissa Ribisi (''Pleasantville'') is 50. Actor Milla Jovovich (''Zoolander,'' ″The Fifth Element'') is 49. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 42. Singer Mikky Ekko is 41. Actor Shannon Woodward (''Westworld,'' ″Raising Hope'') is 40. Actor Emma Bell (''The Walking Dead'') is 38. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film's ''Ulee's Gold,'' TV's ''Murder One'') is 38. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 35. Actor Graham Rogers (''Quantico'') is 34. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (''The Naked Brothers Band,'' ''The Fault in Our Stars'') is 30.