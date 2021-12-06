Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 12-18:

Dec. 12: Game show host Bob Barker is 98. Singer Connie Francis is 84. Singer Dionne Warwick is 81. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 78. Actor Wings Hauser is 74. Actor Bill Nighy ("Pirates of the Caribbean") is 72. Actor Duane Chase ("The Sound of Music") is 71. Country singer La Costa is 71. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 69. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 64. Actor Sheree J. Wilson ("Walker, Texas Ranger," ″Dallas") is 63. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 58. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 54. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Madchen Amick ("My Own Worst Enemy," ″Twin Peaks") is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51. Actor Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory," ″Blossom") is 46. Actor Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased," ″Manchester by the Sea") is 25. Actor Sky Katz ("Raven's Home") is 17.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 96. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 91. Actor-singer John Davidson is 80. Actor Kathy Garver ("Family Affair") is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 73. Guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 73. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 73. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 72. Actor Wendie Malick ("Hot in Cleveland," ″Just Shoot Me") is 71. Country singer John Anderson is 67. Singer Steve Forbert is 67. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 65. Actor Steve Buscemi is 64. Actor Johnny Whitaker ("Family Affair") is 62. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 59. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes ("The New Normal," ″The Real Housewives of Atlanta") is 55. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 54. Actor Lusia Strus ("50 First Dates") is 54. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 47. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Angels and Airwaves (and Blink-182) is 46. Actor James Kyson Lee ("Heroes") is 46. Actor Kimee Balmilero ("Hawaii Five-0″) is 42. Actor Chelsea Hertford ("Major Dad") is 40. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 40. Actor Michael Socha ("Once Upon a Time In Wonderland") is 34. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 34. Actor Marcel Spears ("The Mayor") is 33. Singer Taylor Swift is 32. Actor Maisy Stella ("Nashville") is 18.

Dec. 14: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 90. Actor Hal Williams ("227," ″Sanford and Son") is 87. Actor-singer Jane Birkin ("Death on the Nile," "Evil Under the Sun") is 75. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 75. Actor Dee Wallace ("E.T.") is 73. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 72. Actor T.K. Carter ("The Corner," "Punky Brewster") is 65. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 63. Singer-whistle player Peter "Spider" Stacy of The Pogues is 63. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV's "Fame") is 58. Actor Nancy Valen ("Baywatch") is 56. Actor Archie Kao ("Chicago P.D.") is 52. Actor Natascha McElhone (TV's "Californication," film's "The Truman Show") is 52. Actor Michaela Watkins ("Trophy Wife," ″The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 50. Actor Miranda Hart ("Call the Midwife") is 49. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 46. Actor KaDee Strickland ("Private Practice") is 46. Actor Jackson Rathbone ("Twilight" movies) is 37. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 33. Singer Tori Kelly is 29.

Dec. 15: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 82. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 79. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Actor Don Johnson is 72. Actor Melanie Chartoff ("Rugrats," ″Parker Lewis Can't Lose") is 71. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway's "The Lion King") is 69. Actor Justin Ross ("A Chorus Line") is 67. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 66. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 61. Actor Helen Slater is 58. Actor Paul Kaye ("Game of Thrones") is 57. Actor Molly Price ("Third Watch") is 56. Actor Garrett Wang ("Star Trek: Voyager") is 53. Actor Michael Shanks ("Stargate SG-1") is 51. Actor Stuart Townsend ("Queen of the Damned") is 49. Actor Geoff Stults ("Grace and Frankie," new "Odd Couple") is 45. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 44. Actor Adam Brody ("The O.C.") is 42. Actor Michelle Dockery ("Downton Abbey") is 40. Actor George O. Gore II ("My Wife and Kids") is 39. Actor Camilla Luddington ("Grey's Anatomy") is 38. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 30. Actor Maude Apatow (Film's "Knocked Up," TV's "Euphoria") is 24.

Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 84. Actor Liv Ullman is 83. Journalist Lesley Stahl ("60 Minutes") is 80. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 76. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 75. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 72. Actor Xander Berkeley ("The Walking Dead") is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca ("The John Larroquette Show") is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney ("The Closer," ″Brooklyn South") is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt ("Private Practice," ″Law and Order") is 58. Country singer Jeff Carson is 58. Comedian JB Smoove ("The Millers," ″Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 56. Actor Miranda Otto ("Lord of the Rings" films) is 54. Actor Daniel Cosgrove ("Van Wilder") is 51. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 50. Actor Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones," ″Breaking Bad") is 40. Actor Zoe Jarman ("The Mindy Project") is 39. Actor Theo James ("Insurgent," "Divergent") is 37. Actor Amanda Setton ("The Mindy Project," "Gossip Girl") is 36. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 35. Actor Hallee Hirsh ("JAG," "ER") is 34. Actor Anna Popplewell ("The Chronicles of Narnia" films) is 33. Actor Stephan James ("Race," ″Selma") is 28.

Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters") is 76. Former "Hardball" host Chris Matthews is 76. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett ("The Other Side of the Mountain") is 74. Actor Wes Studi (TV's "Comanche Moon," "Into the West") is 74. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 73. Actor Joel Brooks ("Six Feet Under") is 72. Singer Paul Rodgers is 72. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 70. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 68. Actor Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 68. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Director-producer Peter Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary," ″Dumb and Dumber") is 65. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 63. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 55. Actor Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead") is 52. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas ("The District") is 51. Actor Claire Forlani ("Meet Joe Black," ″CSI: NY") is 50. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 48. Actor Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story") is 47. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 47. Actor Marissa Ribisi ("Pleasantville") is 47. Actor Milla Jovovich ("Zoolander," ″The Fifth Element") is 46. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 39. Singer Mikky Ekko is 38. Actor Shannon Woodward ("Westworld," ″Raising Hope") is 37. Actor Emma Bell ("The Walking Dead") is 35. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film's "Ulee's Gold," TV's "Murder One") is 35. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 32. Actor Graham Rogers ("Quantico") is 31. Actor-singer Nat Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 27.

Dec. 18: Actor Roger Mosley ("Magnum, P.I.") is 83. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 78. Director Steven Spielberg is 75. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 71. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 67. Comedian Ron White is 65. Singer Angie Stone is 60. Actor Brad Pitt is 58. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin ("Chain of Command") is 57. Actor Shawn Christian ("Days of Our Lives") is 56. Actor Rachel Griffiths ("Brothers and Sisters," ″Six Feet Under") is 53. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 53. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 51. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 49. Singer Sia is 46. Country singer Randy Houser is 45. Actor Josh Dallas ("Once Upon a Time") is 43. Actor Katie Holmes ("Dawson's Creek") is 43. Singer Christina Aguilera is 41. Actor Ashley Benson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 32. Actor Bridgit Mendler ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 29. Singer Billie Eilish is 20. Actor Isabella Crovetti ("Vampirina") is 17.