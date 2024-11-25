Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 1-7:

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 89. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 85. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 82. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 80. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 80. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 79. Singer Gilbert O'Sullivan is 78. Country singer Kim Richey is 68. Actor Charlene Tilton is 66. Model-actor Carol Alt is 64. Actor Jeremy Northam (''The Crown,'' ''The Tudors'') is 63. Actor Katherine LaNasa (''Longmire,'' ''Deception'') is 58. Actor Nestor Carbonell (''Lost,'' ″Suddenly Susan'') is 57. Actor Golden Brooks (''Girlfriends'') is 54. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 54. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 52. Actor David Hornsby (''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'') is 49. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 47. Actor Nate Torrence (''Hello Ladies'') is 47. Singer Mat Kearney is 46. Actor Riz Ahmed (''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'') is 42. Actor Charles Michael Davis (''NCIS: New Orleans,'' ''The Originals'') is 40. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (''Godfather of Harlem,'' ''She's Gotta Have It'') is 39. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 39. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (''The Hughleys'') is 36. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 36. Actor Zoe Kravitz (''Insurgent,'' ″Divergent'') is 36. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 34.