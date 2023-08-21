Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2:

Aug. 27: Actor Tommy Sands is 86. Actor Tuesday Weld is 80. Actor G.W. Bailey (''M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H,'' ″The Closer'') is 79. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 78. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 70. Actor Peter Stormare (''Fargo,'' ″The Big Lebowski'') is 70. Actress Diana Scarwid (''Mommie Dearest'') is 68. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 67. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 62. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 61. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 58. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 56. Country singer Colt Ford is 54. Actor Chandra Wilson (''Grey's Anatomy'') is 54. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 53. Rapper Mase is 48. Actor Sarah Chalke (''Scrubs,'' second Becky on ''Roseanne'') is 47. Actor RonReaco Lee (''Madea Goes To Jail'') is 47. Actor Demetria McKinney (''House of Payne'') is 45. Actor Aaron Paul (''Breaking Bad,'' ″Big Love'') is 44. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Shaun Weiss (''The Mighty Ducks'') is 44. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 43. Actor Patrick J. Adams (''Suits'') is 42. Actor Karla Mosley (''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 42. Actor Amanda Fuller (''Last Man Standing'') is 39. Singer Mario is 37. Actor Alexa PenaVega (''Spy Kids'') is 35. Actor Ellar Coltrane (''Boyhood'') is 29. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (''Parenthood'') is 20.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (''The Dukes of Hazzard,'' ''Enos'') is 88. Actor Marla Adams (''The Young and the Restless'') is 85. Actor Ken Jenkins (''Scrubs'') is 83. Actor David Soul (''Starsky and Hutch'') is 80. Actor Barbara Bach is 77. Actor Debra Mooney (''The Practice,'' ″Everwood'') is 76. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 66. Actor Emma Samms is 63. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 62. Actor Amanda Tapping (''Stargate: Atlantis,'' ''Stargate SG-1'') is 58. Country singer Shania Twain is 58. Actor Billy Boyd (''Lord of the Rings'') is 55. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 54. Actor Jason Priestley (''Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 54. Actor Daniel Goddard (''The Young and the Restless'') is 52. Actor J. August Richards (''Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,'' ″Angel'') is 50. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 45. Actor Carly Pope (''Outlaw,'' ″24,'') is 43. Country singer Jake Owen is 42. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 41. Actor Kelly Theibaud (''General Hospital'') is 41. Actor Armie Hammer (''The Lone Ranger,'' ″The Social Network'') is 37. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 37. Actor Shalita Grant (''NCIS: New Orleans'') is 35. Singer Cassadee Pope (''The Voice'') is 34. Actor Katie Findlay (''How to Get Away With Murder'') is 33. Actor Samuel Larsen (''Glee'') is 32. Actor Kyle Massey (''Cory in the House,'' ″That's So Raven'') is 32. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (''Annie,'' ''Beasts of the Southern Wild'') is 20. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (''Here Comes Honey Boo Boo'') is 18.

Aug. 29: Actor Elliott Gould is 85. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (''Too Close For Comfort'') is 71. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 67. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 64. Bassist-singer Me'Shell NdegeOcello is 55. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 53. Actor Carla Gugino is 52. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 48. Actor John Hensley (''Nip/Tuck'') is 46. Actor Kate Simses (''Dr. Ken'') is 44. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 43. Actor Jennifer Landon (''Yellowstone,'' ''As the World Turns'') is 40. Actor Jeffrey Licon (''The Brothers Garcia'') is 38. Actor Lea Michele (''Glee'') is 37. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (''Call the Midwife'') is 34. Singer Liam Payne is 30.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 84. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (''The Dukes of Hazzard'') is 82. Actor John Kani (''Black Panther'') is 81. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 80. Comedian Lewis Black (''The Daily Show'') is 75. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film's ''The Last Picture Show,'' TV's ''The Paper Chase'') is 72. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 66. Actor Michael Chiklis (''The Fantastic Four,'' ″The Shield'') is 60. Actor Michael Michele (''ER,'' ″Homicide: Life on the Street'') is 57. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 52. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 52. Actor Cameron Diaz is 51. TV personality Lisa Ling (''The View'') is 50. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 49. Actor Raul Castillo (''Looking'') is 46. Actor Michael Gladis (''Reckless,'' ″Mad Men'') is 46. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 45. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Johanna Braddy (''Quantico'') is 36.

Sept. 1: Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 84. Actor Don Stroud is 80. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 79. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 77. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 75. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 73. Singer Gloria Estefan is 66. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 62. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (''Gilmore Girls'') is 60. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 59. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 53. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (''Desperate Housewives'') is 52. Actor Maury Sterling (''Homeland'') is 52. Actor Scott Speedman (''Felicity'') is 48. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 47. Actor Boyd Holbrook (''Narcos'') is 42. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (''Life in Pieces,'' ″New Girl'') is 41. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 39. Actor Aisling Loftus (''Mr. Selfridge'') is 33.

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 85. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 80. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 75. Actor Mark Harmon is 72. Actor Linda Purl (''Happy Days,'' ''Matlock'') is 68. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 65. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 64. Actor Keanu Reeves is 59. Actor Salma Hayek is 57. Actor Tuc Watkins (''One Life To Live'') is 57. Actor Cynthia Watros (''Lost,'' ″Titus'') is 55. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 54. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (''For Life'') is 50. Comedian Katt Williams (''Norbit'') is 50. Actor Michael Lombardi (''Rescue Me'') is 49. Actor Tiffany Hines (''Nikita,'' ''Bones'') is 46. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 46. Actor Jonathan Kite (''2 Broke Girls'') is 44. Actor Joshua Henry (''Hamilton'') is 39. Actor Allison Miller (''A Million Little Things'') is 38. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic! at the Disco) is 36. DJ-music producer Zedd is 34.